Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai

By:

Hyundai Motorsport’s Andrea Adamo says the World Rally Championship’s new hybrid rules cycle is a “credible platform” that allows car manufacturers to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies.

WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai

Adamo made the comments as it was announced that the South Korean company will be joining M-Sport Ford and Toyota Gazoo Racing in the FIA championship until the end of the 2024 season.

The news ends weeks of speculation as to whether Hyundai was committed to the introduction of electrification, despite Adamo telling Motorsport.com this month he was “optimistic” about its plans.

The two-time manufacturers’ championship winner will use the i20N supermini as the base car for their Rally1 project in the hope it can add to the 18 victories it has secured since joining the WRC back in 2014.

Those victories have been achieved by a mix of drivers, including Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Hayden Paddon.

“Hyundai Motorsport exists to support the global objectives set by Hyundai Motor Company, by offering a credible platform to showcase current and future automotive technology,” said Adamo.

“Through racing and rallying, we are able to influence and give direction to development of tomorrow’s Hyundai road cars; this is a real honour and a role we take incredibly seriously.

“We are therefore pleased to support to the future direction outlined by the FIA and the WRC Promoter with the new hybrid regulations from 2022.

“We will develop our car around the Hyundai i20 N, which itself was inspired by our WRC success to date.

"As two-time champions, we welcome the new challenge and look forward to flying the Hyundai flag into this new era."

Hyundai Motorsport is set to dovetail its WRC commitments with the Pure ETCR (Real Electric Car Racing) championship using the Veloster N ETCR.

Read Also:

Till Wartenberg, the Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s N Brand, said top-flight competition remains “a hugely valuable testbed” for the firm.

“It is imperative for us to embrace more sustainable solutions, so we are delighted to see WRC move in this direction with new hybrid regulations that will create a more relevant link to our road vehicle technology,” said Wartenberg.

“We relish the challenge and know that the skilled, experienced team at Hyundai Motorsport will do all they can to maintain the title and rally-winning status that they have built up in recent years.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

Previous article

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

1h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"

3
WEC

Legge steps up to WEC with Iron Lynx Ferrari team

1h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Marini “nearly forgot” brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

1h
5
MotoGP

Morbidelli’s Qatar GP wrecked by holeshot device issue

21h
Latest news
WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai
WRC

WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai

16m
WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

2h
Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

4h
Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena
DAKR

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena

Mar 29, 2021
Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for first time since 2013
Video Inside
WRC

Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for first time since 2013

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser 01:08
WRC
Mar 26, 2021

Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

More from
Jason Craig
WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena
Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena

Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for first time since 2013
Video Inside
WRC / Breaking news

Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for first time since 2013

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020

Trending Today

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"

Legge steps up to WEC with Iron Lynx Ferrari team
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Legge steps up to WEC with Iron Lynx Ferrari team

MotoGP rookie Marini “nearly forgot” brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP rookie Marini “nearly forgot” brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

Morbidelli’s Qatar GP wrecked by holeshot device issue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli’s Qatar GP wrecked by holeshot device issue

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

The 10 greatest Lola cars
General General / Special feature

The 10 greatest Lola cars

Vettel calls 2013 car 'Hungry Heidi'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel calls 2013 car 'Hungry Heidi'

Latest news

WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid rules make it "credible platform" - Hyundai

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb: "Loss of mutual trust" behind split with Elena

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.