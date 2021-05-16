Tickets Subscribe
WRC News

Hyundai releases first images of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

Hyundai Motorsport has released the first official pictures of its 2022-specifcation Rally1 car in action.

Hyundai hybrid Rally1

Hyundai hybrid Rally1
1/3

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai hybrid Rally1

Hyundai hybrid Rally1
2/3

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai hybrid Rally1

Hyundai hybrid Rally1
3/3

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

The heavily camouflaged car was driven in anger for the very first time in the south of France this week.

It is the first phase of an “intense” European-based testing plan for the hybrid-powered supermini and comes just days after the prototype completed initial system checks at the squad’s base in Alzenau, Germany.

Following the test, which was conducted on rough gravel roads, Adamo praised those working on the project, saying they had done an “amazing job”.

Adamo vowed Hyundai will leave nothing to chance in the months ahead in the wake of M-Sport Ford and Toyota Gazoo Racing ramping up their respective Rally1 programmes.

“It’s a special moment when you take a car to the road for the first time and as always there are some challenges to face,” said the Italian.  

“In the case of the 2022 Rally1 challenger, we are starting from scratch with brand-new rules, a different concept and a new base model – the Hyundai i20 N. 

“It was thrilling to kick-off the testing and to start this exciting new adventure. 

“During the test session we have seen interesting things, some that need to be changed and improved but it is all part of the process and of the job,”  added Adamo.

“The team at Hyundai Motorsport has done an amazing job and has worked so hard to prepare the car for the first test in such a short amount of time.  

“Of course, we are just at the beginning of a long journey but I do think we have interesting times ahead of us before Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022.” 

Hyundai was the last of the World Rally Championship's three teams to receive the go-ahead for work to begin on the project. After weeks of uncertainty, confirmation to proceed came from the company’s board back in March.

Since then, work has been gathering pace despite a recall taking place recently on the Rally1 car’s hybrid kit. Developed by Compact Dynamics, the e-motor and battery pack are both key components of the new rules cycle that remain in effect until 2024. 

Based on Hyundai’s i20 N road car, work is being led by Christian Loriaux following his departure from M-Sport Ford earlier this month. That decision, he said, was influenced by the chance to take ownership of another top-flight WRC programme. 

The Korean team teased its heavily camouflaged car on its social media channels earlier this week and follows M-Sport in publishing the clearest images yet of how its World Rally challenger is shaping up for next season. 

About this article

Series WRC
Teams Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to win in Croatia Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to win in Croatia

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

