Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
WRC / Breaking news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Hyundai WRC boss Andrea Adamo is pleased with the way his team bounced back from their round one disappointment to win last weekend's Arctic Rally Finland.

shares
comments
Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Adamo demanded better from his colleagues in Finland after the defence of their manufacturers’ title kicked off in poor fashion at January's Rally Monte Carlo, which the Italian intimated on Sunday had been the result of burnout.

The Alzenau-based squad won the World Rally Championship's only snow event thanks to a faultless display by Ott Tanak, with Thierry Neuville maintaining his strong start to the new season by making it back-to-back third-place finishes.

Difficulties still needed to be overcome in Finland, however, including an in-car communication issue between Neuville and his fellow countryman, Martijn Wydaeghe.

Adamo was also called upon to help get to the bottom of why Craig Breen was struggling to find the i20 Coupe WRC car’s sweet spot on his return to the series for the first time since last September's Estonia Rally.

Read Also:

Having analysed data with engineers at the Sunday regroup, it emerged the Irishman’s driving style was “upsetting” the car.

“After the rally, what I am happy to say is that I see that people have done the same approach we had last year and that allowed us from Estonia onwards to really fight back and win the manufacturers’ championship,” said Adamo when asked to assess the weekend.

“For different reasons, we weren’t good enough overall to also allow our drivers to fight for the drivers’ title. For different reasons on Monte Carlo, we were not performing.

“Not in terms of the performance, but in the approach, we should have done and I question myself first of all.

“I really think here that we’ve prepared [for] the event in the way we were used to, and in the way we have to, with the determination that is needed.

“Also, to relax after Monte Carlo was needed because some of my people [were] very tired.

"Because I have to say, after Estonia onwards, my people have been working hard – they didn’t come home for a long period without seeing family, children and so on for months. Sometimes, I have to manage the things under this point of view,” he continued.

“After Monte Carlo, I said only a win would have been enough to allow us to come back to the level we need to be. We needed to be more focused and better prepared.

“The team did an amazing job, and this result reflects that. We understood our faults, me first of all, and we responded in the way we needed."

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Previous article

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

1h
3
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

4
Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland
WRC

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

46m
Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
WRC

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Feb 28, 2021
Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win
WRC

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win

Feb 28, 2021
Arctic WRC: Tanak beats record-breaker Rovanpera
WRC

Arctic WRC: Tanak beats record-breaker Rovanpera

Feb 28, 2021
Tanak told to take no “stupid” risks by Hyundai team boss
WRC

Tanak told to take no “stupid” risks by Hyundai team boss

Feb 27, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020
How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record Prime

How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record

The 2020 World Rally Championship ended in heartbreak for Britain's Elfyn Evans as his 14-point advantage in the drivers' title race was whisked out from beneath him by a patch of Italian snow. Thus Sebastien Ogier claimed his seventh WRC title as Rally Monza joined the calendar for the first time.

WRC
Dec 7, 2020

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78
WRC WRC / Obituary

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick

William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead

Latest news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville confident co-driver language issues can be solved

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak "pushing" Hyundai for improvements in Arctic Rally win

Arctic WRC: Tanak beats record-breaker Rovanpera
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Arctic WRC: Tanak beats record-breaker Rovanpera

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.