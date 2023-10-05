Subscribe
Previous / Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024
WRC / Rally Japan News

Hyundai announces line-up for Rally Japan WRC finale

Hyundai has announced that Dani Sordo will pilot the team’s third car for the World Rally Championship season finale in Japan next month.

Tom Howard
By:
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Spaniard will take over the i20N from Teemu Suninen, who is set to drive this month’s Central European Rally after competing last weekend’s Rally Chile, where he retired on the penultimate stage.   

Sordo had hinted after finishing third at Acropolis Rally in Greece last month that his next outing would be the WRC’s final round on asphalt in Japan from 16-19 November.

The 40-year-old contested last year’s visit to Japan which ended in his i20N bursting into flames during the rally’s opening stage.

Sordo’s WRC future beyond Rally Japan remains unclear following Wednesday’s confirmation that Hyundai has signed Ott Tanak to join the already contracted Thierry Neuville for next season.

Hyundai is yet to communicate any further information on its plan for next year but has stated that it is still considering the prospect of expanding to run four i20N Rally1s. 

Should Hyundai approve a move to add a Rally1 car to its fleet, then it is likely to be piloted by a young aspiring driver.

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen are also currently on the team's books, with the latter announced as part of its newly launched driver development programme earlier this year.

As for Sordo’s future, that is still up in the air but he has been consulted about the team’s future plans, according to Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Abiteboul has suggested the team could even assist if Sordo decides to opt for a move outside of competing behind the wheel. 

“Frankly they [our current drivers] are well aware [of the team’s plans] because my style is fairly open with the team. Dani has even been part of the process and the discussions we have been planning over the course of the summer,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. 

“I think we need to discuss when the situation for next year is a bit clearer, [if we run] three cars or four cars. 

“I think Dani is at point where he needs to think what is beyond driving for him. It is something that we may have a role to play in suggesting some options, but it is up to him to decide if it is the right moment, or if it is too early.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024

Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024

WRC
Rally Chile

Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024 Hyundai expects challenge to manage Neuville and Tanak in WRC 2024

M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit

M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit

WRC

M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit M-Sport likely to target young drivers for WRC 2024 after Tanak exit

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Suninen apologises to Hyundai for costly WRC Rally Chile mistake

Suninen apologises to Hyundai for costly WRC Rally Chile mistake

WRC
Rally Chile

Suninen apologises to Hyundai for costly WRC Rally Chile mistake Suninen apologises to Hyundai for costly WRC Rally Chile mistake

Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours

Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours

WRC

Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe