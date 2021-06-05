Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock Next / Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC / Rally Italy News

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash

By:
, News editor

Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo says it would be “stupid” to make Dani Sordo a scapegoat as victory hopes were dashed on a brutal World Rally Championship day at Sardinia.

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash

Sordo, sitting a relatively comfortable second, rolled his i20 Coupe when he ran wide and hit a culvert that ripped the right rear wheel from the car and pitched it into a roll.

The crash came just hours after the team witnessed Ott Tanak retire from a comfortable 40.5s lead when the Estonian hit a rock on Stage 12 that proved terminal for his Hyundai i20.

It is the second event in a row where the Korean marque has thrown away a commanding start to a rally, having dominated Friday’s running, as Tanak led Sordo after sharing the honours in the opening eight stages.

Read Also:

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier now holds a healthy 38.9s lead over team-mate Elfyn Evans, with Hyundai’s remaining entry for Thierry Neuville in third.

While clearly devastated by the demise of Tanak and then Sordo, Adamo refused to make two-time Sardinia winner Sordo a scapegoat for the latest blow to Hyundai’s Rally Sardinia campaign.

“We are here to win as a team and we lose as a team,” said Adamo. “How can I get consolation saying it’s a driver mistake?” he replied, when asked if there was any consolation in Sordo’s retirement being a driver error rather than a mechanical issue. I’m not here blaming drivers, team this and that.

“The worst [thing] that you can do now is to chase who made a mistake, it’s stupid. I think we have enough tension in this moment. When you have this kind of moment, the worst you can do is to try and have a scapegoat.

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“Once you have a scapegoat, what do you get? Do we really need now to blame Dani now for a mistake? I’m sure I’d be more stupid than I am now.

“Now in this moment we have to understand where we have to improve and it’s clear, we know where, it’s not something that is so difficult to understand and we have to stay calm as long as possible. But the least that we can do is to go around and make me or someone else pointing the fingers around to someone.”

Read Also:

Adamo says the focus is on trying to repair Tanak and Sordo’s cars instead of motivating his crew for tomorrow (Sunday), in the hope of salvaging some points on the Power Stage.

“Motivation is a word that is used and abused in my opinion,” added Adamo. “In this moment the least that my people need, being as sad as me, is me joking around and things like this.

“We are focused [on] doing our job, there is a moment to work, there is a moment to hug, there is a moment to stay focused on what you’re doing because now we have to do our job, prepare the car for tomorrow and let’s see.

“It’s not a matter of hug and say ‘next time it will be better’ or this kind of stupid things that are good for movies. For sure, it’s frustrating but it’s not the end until it’s end.

“The winner is the one who is still pushing until the last minute and I think the one leading now [Ogier] is the best example.”

shares
comments

Related video

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

Previous article

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

Next article

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

3h
2
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

13h
3
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

2h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

48m
Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash
WRC

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash

53m
Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock
WRC

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

8h
WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

23h
Italy WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
Video Inside
WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
6h

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
11h

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 4, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Morning Highlights

WRC: Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport for 2022 00:30
WRC
Jun 3, 2021

WRC: Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport for 2022

Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:51
WRC
Jun 3, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out Rally Italy
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock Rally Italy
WRC

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement

Supercars teams set to stay in Melbourne
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams set to stay in Melbourne

Latest news

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat for WRC crash

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock
WRC WRC

Italy WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.