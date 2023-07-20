Hyundai confident it will avoid prop shaft issues at WRC Rally Estonia
Hyundai World Rally Championship boss Cyril Abiteboul is “80-90% confident” the prop shaft problems that plagued Esapekka Lappi in Kenya won’t return in Estonia this weekend.
Lappi suffered three failures related to the i20 N Rally1’s prop shaft that ultimately curtailed a realistic shot at a podium, while shining a spotlight on the team’s reliability concerns.
Hyundai is aware that it will need to re-design the component in the future to fully fix the problem, but containment measures are in place for this weekend’s fast gravel round in Estonia.
Abiteboul says a subsequent investigation into the failures has revealed that Lappi’s driving style is likely to have been a contributing factor in the failures that occurred only on the #4 entry. But the former Renault Formula 1 boss insists his squad will find a permanent fix for the prop shaft in the future, which will require the use of a homologation joker.
“It is a tough one. We have been looking a lot and we had the opportunity of some tests that we had already planned mainly to work on the set-up characteristic development of the car, but we added to the mix more understanding of this issue,” Abiteboul told Autosport/Motorsport.com.
“It is a complex issue because clearly there was a combination of factors and probably you have to put on top of these factors some driving style of Esapekka and that is not a criticism.
"It is up to us to design and build a car that can cope with any driving style, and especially a fast one and clearly Esapekka has been quick. It looks like it is a fact that there is something in the way that Esapekka is doing, some combination, and is a bit harsh on the prop shaft.
“We have done a few things that again are under authority without changing anything to homologated parts for this weekend and hopefully that should be good enough. I am 80-90% confident that we will not hear about the prop shaft this weekend.
“In the medium-to-long term clearly we will have to design and most likely homologate a new part but that is when the [homologation] session is going to open because we are very restricted to change things.
“We are still in the process of forming up our [development] plans trying to come up with the best compromise between reliability and performance. We still have a good car in certain conditions and hopefully that is one of those this weekend but in certain conditions we are behind.”
Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Lappi says he has no worries over further prop shaft failures heading into a weekend which presents a strong opportunity to challenge for victory on roads that suit his driving style. The Finn’s chances have increased following the news of a five-minute engine change penalty for M-Sport driver and home hero Ott Tanak.
However, he admits that beating shakedown pacesetter and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera will be difficult.
“We are not worried [about the prop shaft],” Lappi told Autosport/Motorsport.com.
“We have investigated what is going on and we have some idea what was causing it and we will try to avoid now by some stuff, but in the end it has only been a problem in Kenya. We have done a lot of testing now this year and last year and we have never had a problem.
“The car felt good last week [in testing] and not too bad on the shakedown, but one guy [Kalle Rovanpera] is a bit too fast.
“For sure, we would like to match the speed of Kalle and Toyota but it feels a bit difficult.
“I have a quite good confidence now in the car to challenge in every rally for the podium and even higher, so I’m not even more excited than before.”
Lappi was third-fastest in shakedown behind Rovanpera and Hyundai team Thierry Neuville, prior to Thursday evening’s opening stage.
Related video
WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai
WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai
Neuville sheds light on WRC future plans, reveals format tweak proposal
Neuville sheds light on WRC future plans, reveals format tweak proposal Neuville sheds light on WRC future plans, reveals format tweak proposal
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Latest news
Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon
Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon Prodrive P25 First Drive Review: Leveling up an icon
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.