Subscribe
Previous / How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
WRC News

Hyundai hands Suninen WRC Rally Chile outing

Teemu Suninen will rejoin Hyundai’s World Rally Championship line-up at Rally Chile next month, the South Korean squad has announced.

Tom Howard
By:
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Finn was promoted to Hyundai’s third factory i20 N Rally1 car for WRC rounds in Estonia and Finland, filling the position left by the late Craig Breen.

Suninen impressed in both outings on fast gravel stages, finishing fifth in Estonia before following that result up with a fourth at his home event in Finland.

The 29-year-old’s season beyond those events had remained unclear until today’s announcement, which will see Suninen take up the third car for the gravel round in Chile from 28 September - 1 October.

Suninen will return to the seat which will be taken up by veteran Dani Sordo when the WRC reconvenes after its summer break in Greece for the Acropolis Rally from 7-10 September.

Speaking after finishing fourth in Finland, Suninen declared himself content with the progress made in Rally1 machinery after only two events in hybrid-powered cars.

“Yeah it is going well. I started to feel like I can run at quite a high pace but still I was missing something,” he said.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“We just have to work on it and I think it [the speed] will come. I think anyone who jumped into this car at this point of the season would have taken a P4 and a P5, so I would say these are quite good results.”

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul has also been impressed by how Suninen has adapted to the car since his mid-season promotion from the team’s Rally2 car.

“Teemu had a number of very strong moments over the [Finland] weekend,” said Abiteboul. “There is a bit of frustration that he was not on the podium, but having that in only your second rally is a sign of our shared ambition."

Hyundai is yet to announce who will drive its third car for the two remaining rounds of the championship, the all-new Central European Rally (26-29 October) and the season finale in Japan (16-19 November).

This week Hyundai has been preparing for next month’s Acropolis Rally by conducting its pre-event test in Greece.

Read Also:
shares
comments

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

World Rallycross top class cancelled again as fire investigation continues

World Rallycross top class cancelled again as fire investigation continues

World Rallycross

World Rallycross top class cancelled again as fire investigation continues World Rallycross top class cancelled again as fire investigation continues

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Latest news

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe