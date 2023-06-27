Subscribe
Previous / FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion Next / WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions
WRC News

Hyundai investigating running fourth WRC car next year

Hyundai is investigating the possibility of running a fourth top flight car in the World Rally Championship next year.

Tom Howard
By:
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Korean manufacturer has fielded three cars in the WRC’s top tier since 2019 but is considering expanding its line-up to four for the 2024 season. The last time it ran four cars in a WRC event was 2018 Rally Portugal when it entered Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo, Hayden Paddon and Andreas Mikkelsen.

New team principal Cyril Abiteboul says running a fourth car is on the team’s wish list with a decision to be taken in the next few months.

Abiteboul’s desire to field a fourth i20 N Rally1 follows the announcement of the team’s revamped young driver development programme, which includes inaugural inductees Teemu Suninen and reigning WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm. The former will take over the third i20 N at Rally Estonia and Rally Finland.

Abiteboul revealed the prospect of running a a fourth car when asked if Suninen and Lindholm will partner Dani Sordo in the third car next year.

“Absolutely that is a possibility and we will announce the plan for everyone [all our drivers] including Dani in due course,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“That is very much a possibility, the plan is for one of them to drive a car.

“We are looking and even though no decision is made, one of the things that we would like to do is see if we can run a fourth car.

“It is a possibility but the problem is with the price of those cars and that is why I have been banging on about the regulations regarding reducing the cost for everyone.

“The cost involved in running a fourth car with the current technical regulation and the current sporting regulations, which means very long events and a lot of people, are crazy high.

“We are talking about the weekend format and making it more attractive and simple regulations to bring the costs down so more young drivers have chance to be part of a programme like this.”

Teemu Suninen and Emil Lindholm, Hyundai Motorsport

Teemu Suninen and Emil Lindholm, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Abiteboul revealed that the prospect of running a fourth car wouldn’t be determined by any changes to technical or sporting regulations.

“It is an internal discussion and we need to go through our budgets,” he added.

“We will have to do a number of trade offs as always. If we do that, then we will have to do less of something else.

“So are we better off investing in young drivers, or doing a particular development programme? I don’t know, this is a decision we will need to make in the next months.”

Neuville is the only driver currently under contract at Hyundai for next season, although a discussion to extend Esapekka Lappi’s contract is expected to be held soon.

“I don’t think there is any rush [to secure our driver line-up] we have bit of time,” said Abiteboul.

“The performance that Esapekka is doing is going to translate into an extension discussion and I expect that we are a few months away from having that discussion.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions

WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions WRC Safari Rally: The Good, The Bad and a battle between champions

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Dani Sordo More from
Dani Sordo
Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera Sordo felt like he was in different category to Rovanpera

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

WRC
Rally Kenya

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

WRC
Rally Kenya

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy

Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking

Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking

NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"

NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant" NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe