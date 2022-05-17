Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Loeb unsure what to expect from WRC return in Portugal Next / The epic Loeb battle that ignited Ogier's WRC career
WRC News

Hyundai sheds more light on Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule

Hyundai has further outlined plans for its third World Rally Championship entry shared by Dani Sordo and Oliver Solberg.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Hyundai sheds more light on Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule
The Korean manufacturer has confirmed Solberg will return to the third factory i20 N at June’s Safari Rally in Kenya, meaning he will make way for Sordo to contest back-to-back rallies in Portugal this weekend, followed by Sardinia early next month.

WRC rookie Solberg has contested the opening three events of the 2022 season in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Croatia, following his graduation to the factory squad after spending 2021 in WRC2.

The 20-year-old, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, has endured a roller coaster start to the season featuring retirements either side of a sixth-place finish, following an impressive drive at his home round in Sweden. 

Solberg was forced to withdraw from the Monte Carlo season opener due to illness after inhaling exhaust fumes coming into the cockpit of his car, while a spin in Croatia resulted in his i20 N catching fire and a second retirement of the year.

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai’s confirmation of its line ups for the next two events ensures Solberg will tackle the Safari Rally for a second time at WRC level after making an event debut in a 2C Competition-run i20 that unfortunately ended in retirement.

It also means Sordo will receive an opportunity to target a third career victory in Sardinia where he has scored two of his three WRC wins to date. 

The Spaniard recorded consecutive wins on the Italian island’s gravel roads in 2019 and 2020 and was on course for a likely podium last season before crashing out of the rally on Saturday evening.

This weekend’s round in Portugal will represent his first start in a new-for-2022 Rally1 car having so far only tested the car on asphalt and gravel. 

The 38-year-old will however pilot a brand new chassis after the team was unable to repair the car that caught fire in Croatia in time for the event. 

While absent from the WRC top tier this weekend, Solberg is set to compete in Rally Portugal, driving a WRC2-specification Hyundai i20.  

Hyundai is yet to reveal its driver line ups for the remaining seven events after the visit to Kenya, although it is expected Solberg will contest more events than his experienced teammate Sordo. 

Loeb unsure what to expect from WRC return in Portugal
Loeb unsure what to expect from WRC return in Portugal
The epic Loeb battle that ignited Ogier's WRC career

The epic Loeb battle that ignited Ogier's WRC career
Prime
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
