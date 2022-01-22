Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb Next / Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Tanak retires from Monte Carlo as Hyundai’s “tough” WRC Rally1 debut worsens

By:
, News editor

Ott Tanak won’t return to the Monte Carlo Rally to fight for World Rally Championship Power Stage points on Sunday as Hyundai’s “tough" Rally1 debut continues.

The Korean marque endured a day to forget as all three of its drivers struck trouble during Saturday’s five stages, leaving only two cars remaining to fight for the minor points paying positions.

After starting the day in fifth, Tanak was forced to retire from the action following an eventful morning loop of stages where he suffered two punctures and a crash.

The 2019 world champion, carrying only one spare tyre, suffered a left rear puncture on the first stage, which left him vulnerable, and then a decision to run slicks on the snow and ice of Sisteron proved his undoing.

Tanak slid on the ice into a bank damaging the front of his i20 N before then picking up a front right puncture once he got going again. The issues were made worse given crews were without a midday service to repair the cars as per the Monte Carlo Rally format.

After assessing the car once back in the service on Saturday evening, the team confirmed Tanak would be unable to continue.

“The puncture on the first stage was one of those things that happen," said Tanak. “We continued but with no spare tyre left we had to keep things as tidy as possible. Unfortunately, in the final stage on the icy conditions, we made a very small, but ultimately costly mistake.

“We picked up some damage and that was it. We were leaking coolant and the engine was overheating so we had to stop the car on the road section.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to continue tomorrow but we are committed to learning from this challenging weekend to build for the rest of the season.”

Hyundai’s deputy team director Julien Moncet said the tyre decision was a “risky” but a calculated choice.

“It was a common decision,” Moncet told Motorsport.com. “I would say it was 50:50 but it was a risky choice but a calculated one, but unfortunately it did not pay off.

“It has been a tough day and obviously not the results we were expecting when we started this morning after the encouraging day yesterday.”

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai’s fortunes worsened as fourth-placed Thierry Neuville suffered a front right damper issue that forced the Belgian to a crawl and ultimately a roadside repair with use of cable ties.

Neuville reached service in sixth overall, although 7minutes and 44s adrift of rally leader Sebastien Ogier.

The third entry piloted by Oliver Solberg was also involved in an off-track excursion that was caused in part by the 20-year-old's loss of concentration due to exhaust fumes entering the cockpit.

Solberg had been battling the problem on Friday revealing that he was feeling dizzy and had pains in chest. Hyundai attempted to fix the issue overnight but the problem continued on Saturday.

The team monitored the situation closely but Solberg and the team agreed to continue. Moncet confirmed that they will attempt to find another fix for tomorrow.

“We were asking him, it is not a one-way decision, we worked together on this one because we are not sitting in the cars,” he added.

“We have done everything we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Solberg when asked how he was feeling after returning to the service park.

“I’m still feeling a bit dizzy and it is not straight on point, but it is okay.”

Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb
Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb
Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake

Evans “pretty frustrated” to lose WRC Monte Carlo podium shot to mistake
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
