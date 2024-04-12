All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WRC Rally Croatia

Hyundai to mark Breen anniversary with tribute livery, charity auction support

Hyundai will support a special auction to raise money for the Craig Breen Foundation and run a special livery in Croatia to honour its late World Rally Championship driver.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

The popular Irishman lost his life on 13 April last year after succumbing to injuries sustained in a testing crash, driving for Hyundai ahead of the Croatia round last year.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic loss, Hyundai has set up an online auction of special items with all the proceeds going to the Craig Breen Foundation.

The foundation was set up to help aspiring young drivers through the rallying ranks, a cause Breen was particularly passionate about. It currently provides financial support to young drivers competing in Ireland’s J1000 Forestry Series.

The auction is set to go live from 9am [CEST] on 16 April before concluding at 9pm [CEST] on 23 April.

Items currently listed in the action range from Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak crash helmets from last year and a pair of Dani Sordo’s Hyundai WRC overalls. To take part in the auction, click here.

Hyundai has also announced that its i20 N Rally1 cars, driven by Neuville, Tanak and Andreas Mikkelsen, will be adorned with an Irish flag on the roof and bumper to pay tribute to Breen at next week’s WRC round in Croatia.

This follows a stunning tribute livery the team ran on its two cars at last year’s event.

Looking ahead to what will be an emotional rally, Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul said: “Croatia Rally is the first full tarmac event of the year, but after a milder Rallye Monte-Carlo, we have already had a taste of how the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid can perform on this surface.

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“We have seen success here in the past; we know both Thierry and Ott can put a car on the podium in Croatia, and with Andreas’ capabilities on tarmac, we believe he can also score good points next week.

“It is of course emotional coming to this event following the loss of Craig one year ago, but we want to honour him on our return and have tried to do so through both our charitable efforts and the addition of the Irish flag on our car.

“For both championships, and for Craig, we want to finish as close to the top step as possible – a win would be a fitting end to the weekend.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article M-Sport set to debut WRC Puma upgrade in Croatia

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport set to debut WRC Puma upgrade in Croatia

M-Sport set to debut WRC Puma upgrade in Croatia

WRC
Rally Croatia
M-Sport set to debut WRC Puma upgrade in Croatia
FIA confident of “collaborative solutions” to WRC teams' 2025 concerns

FIA confident of “collaborative solutions” to WRC teams' 2025 concerns

WRC
FIA confident of “collaborative solutions” to WRC teams' 2025 concerns
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
Craig Breen
More from
Craig Breen
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

WRC
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

WRC
Rally Croatia
Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025

WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025

WRC
WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

WRC
Rally Kenya
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

MGP MotoGP
Texas
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Prime

Discover prime content
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA