Subscribe
Previous / Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally Next / Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
WRC News

Jurgenson takes FIA Rally Star spoils in Austria

Romet Jurgenson emerged on top in the second round of the FIA Rally Star competition that aims to unearth future World Rally Championship talent.

Tom Howard
By:
Romet Jurgenson, Oja Siim, Ford Fiesta R3

Six driver and co-driver pairings selected from regional finals held across the world will tackle six European rallies this year behind the wheel of an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.

The best four crews at the end of the six rallies will receive a fully funded two-year programme in the Junior WRC beginning in 2024. If one of the finalists wins the JWRC title, they will earn a coveted WRC2 campaign for 2026.

After tackling the gravel of the San Marino Rally last month, the crews competed on asphalt for the first time at Rallye Weiz, which hosted the fifth round of the Austrian national rally championship last weekend.

After suspension damage ended European final winners in San Marino, Jurgenson and co-driver Oja Siim claimed the Rally3 overall honours after finishing the event eighth overall.

The result is the best of any FIA Rally Star pairing in the two events to date after Australian duo Taylor Gill and Daniel Brkic finished 10th in San Marino.

Jurgenson and Siim ended the 13-stage event with a 13.1-second margin over their nearest FIA Rally Star rivals Jose Caparo and Guillermo Sierra Ovalle from Peru, who finished ninth.

"I'm really happy, to be honest. The aim for this rally was to get to the end with a comfortable speed and we managed it quite well with no moments," said Jurgenson, who will contest this weekend's WRC round in Estonia, driving a privately run Rally4 specification Ford Fiesta.

Romet Jurgenson, Oja Siim, Ford Fiesta R3

Romet Jurgenson, Oja Siim, Ford Fiesta R3

Photo by: FIA

"It was good to battle with Taylor and Jose for comparing the speeds. When you look at the overall classification we are quite okay in terms of speed so it was good for the competition.

"You can get a lot more from the Ford Fiesta Rally3 than you can get from the Rally4. When you really trust the car you can use the rear-wheel support a lot more. It needs some time to get used to it, but during this rally we could improve."

Read Also:

Gill ad Brkic, competing in the first event on tarmac, finished 10th overall and third in the Rally3 class after scoring two stage wins. The duo were 16.3s adrift of Jurgenson and Siim at the finish.

Oman's Abdullah Al-Tawqi and his Irish co-driver Ronan Comerford were fourth in class and the only other Rally Star pairing to complete the event.

Annia Cilloniz and Esther Gutierrez held fourth spot in Rally3 before a roll ended their rally prematurely. Both driver and co-driver were uninjured in the incident.

A testing crash, that caused significant damage to their Ford Fiesta Rally3, ruled Max Smart and Lorcan Moore out of the event before it started.

The FIA Rally Star competition reaches its halfway point at Slovenia's asphalt Rally Nova Gorica event, held from 22-24 September.

shares
comments

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

WRC

Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally Toyota to field WRC stars Rovanpera and Evans in Finland test rally

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Latest news

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

SGT Super GT

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win" Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe