Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC News

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

By:
, News editor

Takamoto Katsuta has admitted he would prefer to remain in Toyota's effective World Rally Championship 'B' team than be promoted to the third manufacturer entry next year.

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

The Japanese driver that has come through Toyota's junior driver programme has emerged as one of 2021's surprise packages, highlighted by a maiden WRC podium after finishing second at June's Safari Rally.

In fact, up until an uncharacteristic crash at Rally Ypres last month, Katsuta was the only driver to have finished every rally inside the top six this season, such has been his improved speed and consistency.

Katsuta's impressive displays driving Toyota's fourth car led to calls for a possible promotion to the team's third full manufacturer entry for next season given Sebastien Ogier's decision to scale back to a partial campaign next year.

While Esapekka Lappi has emerged as the favourite to land that seat alongside Ogier, following his recall to the team for Rally Finland in a fifth car, Katsuta says he would prefer a full 2022 season that would be provided by a fourth entry.

"You never know about the future but it looks as though it is going to continue to be like this now," Katsuta told Motorsport.com.

"I don't think I will be the factory driver because it looks like Seb Ogier will share the car with someone.

"I suggested to the team that if it is possible I would like to do the full season because now the most important thing for me is experience.

"I need to do rallies as much as possible, this is the main thing for me. Even if it is the fourth car I would like to do a full season, if I could choose, that way would be best.

"I think the team guys are thinking the same way and I would be very happy with that. I hope it is going to be like that."

Katsuta will return to WRC action this week at the famous Acropolis Rally, his first attempt at the Greek classic that returns to the championship for the first time since 2013.

The 28-year-old is set to continue alongside stand-in co-driver Keaton Williams while regular Daniel Barritt continues to recover from a back injury sustained in Estonia in July.

Williams is also set to join Katsuta at October's Rally Finland although the Toyota driver has confirmed Barritt will attend events in Greece and Finland to support the pair.

"The plan is that I will go to Greece and Finland with Keaton. He is a young co-driver but he has big motivation for rallying, so I'm very happy to be working with him," Katsuta added.

Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"Dan is still supporting me and he will come to events and also Greece to help us.

"Of course it is going to be tough as it is a new rally for us and for many of the people, so it is going to be tricky, but I am very excited for the rally. It is a historic rally and I like gravel.

"It is going to be interesting as to what is going to happen. After the last rally it is better to stay on the road but some sections you have to push as you cannot get any good results. I need to find the balance."

Katsuta hopes to contest at least one rally with Barritt re-installed as co-driver before the season is over.

"He [Dan] is feeling OK for the moment. We are not sure, we are still discussing with the team what we can do for the rest of the year," he said.

"My hope is that I will be able to do one or two rallies with him this year, but [I'm] not sure yet."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Previous article

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

1 h
2
Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

5 h
3
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

4 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

3 h
5
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Latest news
Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

23m
Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Sep 3, 2021
Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive
Video Inside
WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

Sep 2, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Sep 2, 2021
Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Trailer 01:06
WRC
Sep 3, 2021

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Trailer

WRC: Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive 00:34
WRC
Sep 3, 2021

WRC: Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation 00:38
WRC
Aug 21, 2021

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie 03:47
WRC
Aug 19, 2021

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie

WRC: Latvala says Toyota 00:57
WRC
Aug 17, 2021

WRC: Latvala says Toyota "didn't have the experience" to win in Ypres

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Takamoto Katsuta More from
Takamoto Katsuta
Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium Rally Kenya
WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

Trending Today

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Swindell suffers injuries in Silver Cup crash
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Swindell suffers injuries in Silver Cup crash

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Point system explained

Super Formula drivers hail "fantastic" new overtake system
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula drivers hail "fantastic" new overtake system

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.