Subscribe
Previous / WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
WRC / Rally Mexico News

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Esapekka Lappi labelled his performance to lead Rally Mexico as one for the best days of his World Rally Championship career to date.

Tom Howard
By:
Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career
Listen to this article

The Finn, competing in only his third event for Hyundai after moving from Toyota, won five of the day’s eight stages to lead six-time Rally Mexico winner Sebastien Ogier by 5.3s.

Lappi found himself locked in an intense fight with former Toyota team-mate Ogier as the pair broke away from the chasing pack across Mexico’s challenging gravel stages. 

Lappi headed into Friday's midday service with a 1.4s advantage which then grew to 6.9s before Ogier issued a response on the final superspecial stage held at the Leon service park in the evening. 

Reflecting on his drive, the one-time WRC event winner (Rally Finland 2017) admitted he was surprised to be leading the rally. 

“I hoped that I could fight at the top but to be leading and fighting all the time against Seb, this was not in my mind to be honest,” said Lappi.

“On the other hand I didn’t really think about how this day will go, but I was confident our pace would be good. 

“I’m a bit surprised but I will take it as it is, and it is probably one of the best days of my career.” 

After initially struggling to gel with the i20 N at the season opener in Monte Carlo, Lappi has quickly found the set-up sweet spot, which he puts down to a significant amount of work carried out since the January event.    

“It is a good car and we did a a lot of work during the rally in Monte Carlo and we did a lot of work between Monte Carlo and Sweden and during Rally Sweden as well," he added. "But I think we can stop searching for the good setup as I think we have found what I want and what I like. 

“I can now concentrate on driving and that helps.”

Lappi’s faultless drive was acknowledged by Ogier, with the Frenchman revealing that there “wasn’t much more” he could do other than take more risks to leapfrog the Hyundai driver.

“It has been a good day and I think we can be happy,” said Ogier. “I don’t think there was much more we could do except taking a lot of risk, but that is not really the approach I want to have on this rally. I’m satisfied. 

“I think so far Esapekka has done a great job so well done to him, but there are three days on this rally. 

"For sure, there is some work we can do to improve. There are some sections where we are definitely not matching the pace, so we have to analyse to see if we can find a bit more.”

When asked if he would consider taking more risks, he added: “The fight is on anyway. I think I will keep doing the same and you cannot say we are cruising, we are pushing but not trying to over do it.”

Rovanpera happy with damage limitation

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

World champion Kalle Rovanpera declared himself “pretty happy” to end the day sitting 59.7s adrift in fifth.

Rovanpera started the day second on the road order, although he effectively became the road sweeper for much of morning when overnight leader M-Sport’s Ott Tanak suffered a turbo failure.

“To be honest I’m pretty happy with that," said Rovanpera. “In previous years there has been even more time lost on the first loop on some stages so we were not so far away today.

“The starting place is better so of course tomorrow we need to try to use it well, and hopefully we can fight with the guys that are close to us.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Esapekka Lappi More from
Esapekka Lappi
Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack

WRC
Rally Finland

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

WRC
Rally Portugal

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.