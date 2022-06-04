Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tanak refusing to think about drought-ending WRC Sardinia win Next / WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning
WRC / Rally Italy News

Lappi: “Pretty hard to take” losing WRC Rally Sardinia lead

Esapekka Lappi says crashing out of the Rally Sardinia lead was “hard to take” as the Toyota driver felt he wasn’t taking any risks on the tough gravel stages.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Lappi: “Pretty hard to take” losing WRC Rally Sardinia lead
Listen to this article

Lappi began Saturday with a 0.7s lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, only for his victory hopes to evaporate after crashing out on the day’s opening stage.

The Toyota driver was navigating through a slow but technical section when he ran slightly off line, which resulted in series of impacts with a rock face and trees that lined the road.

The impact ripped the left rear wheel and suspension from his GR Yaris, ending his day prematurely.

Reflecting on the incident the Finn, who is sharing the third Toyota with eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier this year, believes he would have survived if he had braked less.

“It is pretty hard to take this one,” said Lappi. “I really felt we were not taking any risks on the stage.

“I probably should have braked less at this corner as there was stone on the ground which disturbed the line and completely and threw us of the line.

“We hit this wall and the tree on the other side. I believe if I braked less the front would have been higher and we could have survived. It is pretty hard to accept as we were not going really fast. This stage is tricky and very narrow and some places are pretty rough.

“I really feel comfortable in the car but these kind of things takes the confidence away and the next one [rally] I will attend you need to be very committed, so this is not helping.”

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

Lappi is however set to return to action on Sunday where he will battle for power stage points alongside team-mate Elfyn Evans, who retired from Saturday’s action due to a rear suspension failure.

Evans has so far endured a challenging trip to Sardinia after retiring from the lead on Friday due to water leak picked up from a heavy impact in a compression.

“There was actually not much of an impact with a loose stone on the line and unfortunately there was something broken at the rear,” said Evans. “We continued and tried to make a temporary repair, but it didn’t hold up so we had to retire unfortunately.

“Tomorrow the aim is to see what we can do on the power stage. It is never easy to know if it is possible from the start of the pack, but we will try and see what is possible.”

Despite struggling for outright pace, championship leader Kalle Rovanpera leads Toyota’s charge heading into the final day in fifth ahead of team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

“I’m feeling quite tired to be honest, it was a tough day," said Rovanpera. "It was a bit too tight [the schedule] in my opinion, with only a short break in the midday, other than that I’m happy to be here.

“We tried some different set ups for today. In the morning it was a completely different car and midday we tried something new.

“I think tomorrow we will just try to keep this position and then of course try to get something on the power stage.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tanak refusing to think about drought-ending WRC Sardinia win
Previous article

Tanak refusing to think about drought-ending WRC Sardinia win
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning

WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach Rally Italy
WRC

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach

Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai Rally Italy
WRC

Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach
WRC WRC

Breen puts “important" WRC podium return down to new approach

Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai
WRC WRC

Breakthrough WRC Rally1 victory a "great relief" for Hyundai

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought

WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.