Subscribe
Previous / WRC Sardinia: Lappi fights back to lead Ogier by 0.1s Next / Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage
WRC / Rally Italy News

Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Esapekka Lappi believes a risky set-up gamble is paying dividends after ending Friday with the Rally Sardinia lead.

Tom Howard
By:
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Finn revealed in the buildup to the rally that he intended to try an experimental set-up he’d discovered in testing prior to the event.

After winning Thursday night’s super special, Lappi started the day with a 0.2s lead over Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier. But he ended Friday morning 16.3s behind Ogier, electing for a more hard tyre focused strategy in the morning’s 49.9km Monte Lerno test.

However, in the afternoon Lappi fitted soft tyres which worked perfectly in the wetter conditions. This combined with his suspension set-up call helped the one-time WRC rally winner overhaul Ogier to lead at the end of the day by 0.1s, despite suffering a left-rear puncture in the second pass of Monte Lerno.

Asked if he felt his set-up gamble was paying off, Lappi said: “It looks like it. It is really working especially when it is really rough.

“I don’t know where I pulled that time on the short stage, it wasn’t like crazy driving. It was just clean all of the time. To be that much faster than Seb, I have to say the damper is really working.

“[The Monte Lerno stage] was quite a tricky stage. Most of the stage, the grip was fairly okay but then all of a sudden there was full mud.

“I would say there was 80% okay grip, but there was this other 20%. There was some moments, for sure.

“We had a small sacrifice with the tyres in the morning on the long stage, so now we have gained it back, but we have got to do it all again tomorrow.

“I hope tomorrow will be fully dry as I have more hard tyres and good road position, so I would like full dry weather please.”

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul praised Lappi for both his driving performance and his desire to push the team on set-up.

“It doesn’t matter what the lead is but it is good to be finishing in leading position, but we have been there before and we know it can stop very quickly," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"Hats off to Esapekka because he has been driving extremely well and it is good to see it working as he has been pushing his engineers with the set-up of the car, and taking some risk on the tyre side, which has put us in fairly good position for tomorrow.

“We are yet to win a rally this season so let’s stay positive but also realistic. We have a big decision to make on tyre strategy tonight with limited information on the weather.

“I think it is going to be bit more wet than today. I think soft will be a popular choice.”

Hyundai’s main championship contender Thierry Neuville ended the day in the fight for victory, 18.6s adrift of the lead in third. The Belgian lost time in the afternoon to an intermittent handbrake issue which will be resolved for Saturday.

The team's third entry driven by Dani Sordo recovered to 12th overall after losing three minute to a slow roll during stage four that caused significant damage to the i20 N. Having managed to get the car back to service, Sordo and co-driver Candido Carrera skipped lunch to pitch in with the Hyundai mechanics to repair the car ahead of the afternoon loop.

“I have to give big praise to the mechanics and to Dani and Candido for helping,” added Abiteboul.

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“We know we are limited in terms of hand that can touch the car so any help is welcome.

“They skipped lunch to help the guys and they did a good job and they have got to the end of the day.

“It was great to see the driver helping to fix the front screen, it was quite remarkable.

“Obviously he is bit far away in terms of the podium finish, but who knows it is a long weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sardinia: Lappi fights back to lead Ogier by 0.1s

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Esapekka Lappi More from
Esapekka Lappi
Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage

Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage

WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage Lappi crashes out of WRC Mexico lead on Saturday's opening stage

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Madison

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticizing new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticizing new Detroit track “need to relax”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticizing new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticizing new Detroit track “need to relax”

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe