Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala

Sami Pajari is a potential driver option for Toyota in the World Rally Championship next year following an impressive Rally1 debut in Finland, according to team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

Toyota handed WRC2 title contenders Pajari and co-driver Enni Malkonen an opportunity to showcase their potential piloting a fifth GR Yaris Rally1 car in last weekend’s Rally Finland.

The duo turned heads by finishing fourth overall while claiming a maiden stage win by setting a fastest time on stage nine [Ruuhimaki].

The strong finish to the event came after Pajari was caught out by the tricky wet conditions on stage two, which resulted in a wild moment that damaged the rear of his car.

His performance across the 20 stages has impressed Latvala, who said that it showed Pajari had the potential to be a full-time Rally1 driver in the future.

“They did a great job, I think. It was a difficult start on the first stage, and it was looking not so promising. But the way he was able to put himself together, he then became very strong and got a fastest stage time,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“He's very strong on the mental side, which was really good to see. I think he really showed his potential to be, let's say, a full-time Rally1 driver.

“At the moment his focus is on WRC2 because we want him to try to fight for the championship. He still has a chance, and we want him to concentrate on that. But of course, we are talking about what we would do with him for next year.”

Sami Pajari, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Toyota is yet to confirm its full driver line-up for next year, although Kalle Rovanpera signed a multi-year deal last year, which included a return to a full-time campaign next year.

"I think it normally start after Rally Finland so when you have to start looking at the contracts for the for the next year," he added. "So of course, at the moment I think we are in quite a good position.

"We will try to keep the drivers for sure. But then there are a few question marks like what Seb wants to do, does he want to drive next year? And then of course with Sami and so on, so there are a few points which we need to start clearing."

When asked if Pajari was among the team’s options to consider for next year, he added: “Yes. Of course, we need to look and think about it.”

Pajari declared himself happy with his Rally Finland performance but is conscious of the fact that there is room for improvement.

“There are so many emotions it's not so easy to pick the one which is on top,” said Pajari.

“Of course, I'm really, really happy for the big performance that we had and this result is really acceptable on the first rally in Rally1, and also one stage win is, let’s say, a cherry on the top of the cake. But there are a lot of things that I would like to do much better. There is always room to improve.

“The emotions are a bit mixed. The result on paper is really nice, but if you look at the fact that Kalle retired [from the lead] on the second-to-last stage, I’m not so able to feel happy, as for the team it is a big loss – and for Kalle himself. But I think this shows how tricky this rally has been. Many, many drivers had some troubles on the way.”

Pajari admitted he would like to make a Rally1 return “very soon” but remains focused on fighting for the WRC2 title.

“I hope very soon [to be back in a Rally1 car] after driving one week with this car, it is so amazing, and it is something I would really like to do as soon as possible,” he added.

“The main goal for this season is we are doing the full WRC2 campaign, and the championship fight is still on a good level for us.”