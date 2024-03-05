Legendary Finland stage rejoins WRC after seven-year hiatus

The gravel rally, which will host the ninth round of the championship from 1-4 August, has unveiled a heavily revised itinerary. In total, 61% of the route has been changed compared to last year, while 12% of the route is entirely new to Rally Finland (since the start of the modern WRC era in 1997).



The most talked-about change is the inclusion of the famous Ouninpohja stage, which rejoins the rally for the first time since 2016. This is being run in the legendary 33-kilometre ‘long’ format but in the opposite direction this year.

The stage is among the most famous in WRC history, known for its high-speed jumps, including the Yellow House jump, and its challenging sweeping corners. Its highly anticipated return will include two passes of the test on Saturday’s leg.

The rally will feature 305 kilometres of timed stages and will remain based in city of Jyvaskyla.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I do honestly believe that this is an exceptional ‘all-in’ route: one of the best ever,” said clerk of the course Kai Tarkiainen.

“Here in Finland, we’re very lucky to benefit from excellent feedback from all our stakeholders, and we have taken onboard everything they said to come up with a route that successfully blends tradition with innovation.

“Of course, some of the headline stages are still there, but in a different form compared to how we have seen them before, and we also have some brand new roads.

“We’ve grouped the stages in such a way that spectators can have a very easy and user-friendly experience, while sampling the very best that Rally Finland can offer.

“Sustainability and community [are] extremely high up our agenda, so we have also considered this very carefully when planning our 2024 itinerary. The result is an event that benefits not only local communities, but the entire global family of rallying as a whole.”

Rally Finland - 2024 Itinerary



Wednesday 31 July

Start Ceremony - Jyvaskyla Harbour 19:00

Thursday 1 August

Shakedown, Ruuhimaki 10:01

SS1 Harju 1 (3.48km) 19:05

Service A Paviljonki (15 min, flexi) 19:40

Friday 2 August

SS2 Laukaa 1 (18km) 8:13

SS3 Saarikas 1 (15.5km) 9:20

SS4 Myhinpaa 1 (15.51km) 10:35

SS5 Ruuhimaki 1 (7.76km) 12:05

Service B Paviljonki (40 min) 13:27

SS6 Laukaa 2 (18km) 15:10

SS7 Saarikas 2 (15.5km) 16:17

SS8 Myhinpaa 2 (15.51km) 17:32

SS9 Ruuhimaki 2 (7.76km) 19:05

SS 10 Harju 2 (2.01km) 20:05

Service C Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 20:40

Saturday 3 August

SS 11 Vastila 1 (18.94km) 9:05

SS 12 Paijala 1 (20.19km) 10:05

SS 13 Ouninpohja 1 (33km) 11:05

Service D Paviljonki (40 min) 13:10

SS 14 Vastila 2 (18.94km) 15:35

SS 15 Paijala 2 (20.19km) 16:35

SS 16 Ouninpohja 2 (33km) 17:35

Service E Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 19:30

Sunday 4 August

SS 17 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (14.4km) 8:55

SS 18 Laajavuori 1 (4.19km) 10:05

SS 19 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (14.4km) 11:17

SS 20 Laajavuori 2 (8.53km) 13:15

Finish - Paviljonki 15:00