WRC Rally Finland

Legendary Finland stage rejoins WRC after seven-year hiatus

Rally Finland organisers have revealed the route for this year’s World Rally Championship event, which includes the return of the famous Ouninpohja stage.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

McKlein / Motorsport Images

The gravel rally, which will host the ninth round of the championship from 1-4 August, has unveiled a heavily revised itinerary. In total, 61% of the route has been changed compared to last year, while 12% of the route is entirely new to Rally Finland (since the start of the modern WRC era in 1997).The most talked-about change is the inclusion of the famous Ouninpohja stage, which rejoins the rally for the first time since 2016. This is being run in the legendary 33-kilometre ‘long’ format but in the opposite direction this year.

The stage is among the most famous in WRC history, known for its high-speed jumps, including the Yellow House jump, and its challenging sweeping corners. Its highly anticipated return will include two passes of the test on Saturday’s leg.

The rally will feature 305 kilometres of timed stages and will remain based in city of Jyvaskyla.   

Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I do honestly believe that this is an exceptional ‘all-in’ route: one of the best ever,” said clerk of the course Kai Tarkiainen.

“Here in Finland, we’re very lucky to benefit from excellent feedback from all our stakeholders, and we have taken onboard everything they said to come up with a route that successfully blends tradition with innovation.

“Of course, some of the headline stages are still there, but in a different form compared to how we have seen them before, and we also have some brand new roads.

“We’ve grouped the stages in such a way that spectators can have a very easy and user-friendly experience, while sampling the very best that Rally Finland can offer.

“Sustainability and community [are] extremely high up our agenda, so we have also considered this very carefully when planning our 2024 itinerary. The result is an event that benefits not only local communities, but the entire global family of rallying as a whole.”

Rally Finland - 2024 Itinerary  

Wednesday 31 JulyStart Ceremony - Jyvaskyla Harbour 19:00

Thursday 1 AugustShakedown, Ruuhimaki 10:01SS1 Harju 1 (3.48km) 19:05Service A Paviljonki (15 min, flexi) 19:40

Friday 2 AugustSS2 Laukaa 1 (18km) 8:13SS3 Saarikas 1 (15.5km) 9:20SS4 Myhinpaa 1 (15.51km) 10:35SS5 Ruuhimaki 1 (7.76km) 12:05

Service B Paviljonki (40 min) 13:27

SS6 Laukaa 2 (18km) 15:10SS7 Saarikas 2 (15.5km) 16:17SS8 Myhinpaa 2 (15.51km) 17:32SS9 Ruuhimaki 2 (7.76km) 19:05SS 10 Harju 2 (2.01km) 20:05

Service C Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 20:40

Saturday 3 AugustSS 11 Vastila 1 (18.94km) 9:05SS 12 Paijala 1 (20.19km) 10:05SS 13 Ouninpohja 1 (33km) 11:05

Service D Paviljonki (40 min) 13:10

SS 14 Vastila 2 (18.94km) 15:35SS 15 Paijala 2 (20.19km) 16:35SS 16 Ouninpohja 2 (33km) 17:35

Service E Paviljonki (45 min, flexi) 19:30

Sunday 4 AugustSS 17 Sahloinen-Moksi 1 (14.4km) 8:55SS 18 Laajavuori 1 (4.19km) 10:05SS 19 Sahloinen-Moksi 2 (14.4km) 11:17SS 20 Laajavuori 2 (8.53km) 13:15Finish - Paviljonki 15:00

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
