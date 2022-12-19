Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Fourmaux to lead M-Sport’s 2023 WRC2 attack
WRC News

Loeb misses out as Serderidis claims M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC seat

Sebastien Loeb and Gus Greensmith have missed out on an M-Sport seat for Monte Carlo with World Rally Championship privateer Jourdan Serderidis confirmed to pilot the third Ford Puma.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Loeb misses out as Serderidis claims M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC seat
Listen to this article

Entries for the Monte Carlo Rally closed at midnight last Friday with organisers confirming a maximum 75-car field for the 2023 WRC curtain raiser from 19-22 January.

The entry list features 10 Rally1 cars, including three M-Sport Ford Pumas.

M-Sport has confirmed that Greek privateer Serderidis will drive the third car in Monte Carlo for what will be a fourth WRC outing in a Puma Rally1, following appearances in Kenya, Greece and Spain this year.

Serderidis will contest Monte Carlo alongside M-Sport's full-time entries for 2019 world champion Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet - the latter's promotion to a full-time seat was announced last week.

Serderidis will also pilot a Puma Rally1 at WRC rounds in Mexico, Sardinia and Kenya. 

Confirmation of Serderidis' Monte Carlo entry appears to have ended hopes that nine-time world champion Loeb will defend his 2022 Monte Carlo win.

M-Sport had been pushing to agree on a deal to retain the Frenchman, who contested four rallies for the squad last year and scored the Puma's only win in the principality after a titanic scrap with Sebastien Ogier.

M-Sport boss Richard Millener admitted last week that reaching a deal for Monte Carlo would be "difficult" but reiterated a desire to add the 48-year-old to its ranks.

Loeb's ability to compete in Monte Carlo is however hampered by his Dakar Rally commitments with the event finishing on Sunday 15 January and the recce for the WRC season opener beginning on Tuesday 17 January.

"Obviously we would like to have Seb in the car but I think that is going to be difficult for Monte Carlo, but we won't stop trying," Millener told Motorsport.com.

Jourdan Serderidis, Frederic Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Jourdan Serderidis, Frederic Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"At the moment we have to put all our resources into Ott and that is where we have got to be realistic."

When asked about the negotiations with Loeb, Millener replied: "It will be a funding thing. To have two drivers at the top level that come with reasonable but big price tags."

The announcement also confirms that Greensmith won't contest a full WRC season with M-Sport this year, having been part of the team's top-flight WRC roster since 2020.

Millener told Motorsport.com that talks with Greensmith "to understand what we can do with him for the season" were set to be held last week.

It appears those discussions have failed to result in a renewal of the Briton's full-time deal with the Cumbrian organisation.

It is unclear what the future holds for Greensmith, although the 25-year-old has been linked with a possible drive in a Toyota Yaris Rally1.

The Japanese brand is open to renting out its fourth car next season which will be vacant for half the rounds following Takamoto Katsuta's promotion to the third manufacturer entry.

Katsuta will drive the team's fourth entry but will take over the third car from Ogier for up to six rounds next year.

WRC 2023 driver line-ups

Toyota
Kalle Rovanpera
Elfyn Evans
Takamoto Katsuta
Sebastien Ogier [partial season]

Hyundai
Thierry Neuville
Esapekka Lappi
Dani Sordo [partial season]
Craig Breen [partial season]

M-Sport Ford
Ott Tanak
Pierre-Louis Loubet
Jourdan Serderidis [privateer - Monte Carlo, Mexico, Sardinia and Kenya]

shares
comments
Fourmaux to lead M-Sport’s 2023 WRC2 attack
Previous article

Fourmaux to lead M-Sport’s 2023 WRC2 attack
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Fourmaux to lead M-Sport’s 2023 WRC2 attack
WRC

Fourmaux to lead M-Sport’s 2023 WRC2 attack

Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport
WRC

Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime
WRC

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Latest news

Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery

Triple Eight has unveiled its all-Pro driver line-up for the Bathurst 12 Hour as well as a new look for its Mercedes.

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”
IMSA IMSA

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”

BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta admits that development of its brand-new M Hybrid V8 challenger has been like “rolling a rock up a hill”.

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
IMSA IMSA

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

The full on-screen schedule for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been revealed today by NBC Sports, with coverage across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Next Bugatti hypercar to boast "bonkers" ICE developed by Rimac
Automotive Automotive

Next Bugatti hypercar to boast "bonkers" ICE developed by Rimac

Mate Rimac's next masterpiece will have a "totally bonkers" ICE, and the company's boss says we will all be "blown away" once the wraps will come off next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Prime

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak.

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.