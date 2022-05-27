Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC
WRC News

Loeb secures WRC Safari Rally return with M-Sport

World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Loeb will rejoin M-Sport to contest next month’s Safari Rally.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Loeb secures WRC Safari Rally return with M-Sport
Listen to this article

The nine-time world champion has reached a deal to once again team up with the Ford squad for what will be a third outing of the season in Kenya (23-26 June).

It will mark the first time Loeb will compete in the iconic Safari Rally since finishing fifth driving for Citroen 20 years ago in 2002 - the last WRC version of the event before a 19-year hiatus.

Confirmation that Loeb will tackle the Safari Rally arrives in the same week Toyota announced eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier will also contest the event as part of his partial 2022 WRC campaign.

Ogier won last year’s revamped Safari Rally following its re-introduction to the WRC calendar.

Loeb is keen to bounce back from a difficult previous outing with M-Sport in Portugal last weekend, that resulted in retirement after crashing out of the lead on Friday followed by a terminal turbo issue on the Saturday.

The 48-year-old had indicated earlier this week that he would like to contest at least two more WRC rallies this year alongside his Extreme E and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship commitments.

“For sure it was nice to see we were competitive in Portugal with the Puma which was nice, it is good to know the Puma is very fast and competitive on gravel,” said Loeb, who will again be partnered by co-driver Isabelle Galmiche.

“Kenya is something very different to Portugal, I don’t know the current version of the rally, I have seen some videos of the stages which are very different, they appear to be rough with very big stones.

“Kenya is quite amazing; I think it’s the rally from where I have the most memories! At that time Kenya was very different, the longest stage was 120km long and we all had a helicopter over our cars announcing all the wildlife that we were approaching on the stage.

“Now it is very different and is more like a typical WRC rally, it is easier to do it this way but the difference for me compared to Portugal is I have no experience of these stages.

“It is always much more complicated when you arrive to a rally where you have never done the stages before, it will not make it easy but I am really happy to be going.”

Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

M-Sport will field four Pumas at the event with Loeb joined by regulars Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux.

“The team is thrilled to have Seb and Isabelle back with us again, on what is one of the most iconic events of the season,” said team principal Richard Millener.

“This is only our second time back in Kenya since the event re-joined the WRC, and myself and the team are looking forward to returning with a four-strong fleet of Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1s.

“Seb obviously has a fantastic track record on gravel events, and his performance in Monte Carlo, and Portugal, while it lasted, showed us what both he and this car are capable of.

“With Safari Rally still a fairly new edition to the rally calendar, we have a pretty even playing field and think with Seb in the team we can really show everyone what the Puma can do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC
Previous article

Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC
WRC

Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC

WRC drivers call for improved Pirelli rubber after Portugal punctures Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC drivers call for improved Pirelli rubber after Portugal punctures

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

Loeb secures WRC Safari Rally return with M-Sport
WRC WRC

Loeb secures WRC Safari Rally return with M-Sport

Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC
WRC WRC

Neuville: Hyundai unreliability allowing Rovanpera to run away in WRC

WRC drivers call for improved Pirelli rubber after Portugal punctures
WRC WRC

WRC drivers call for improved Pirelli rubber after Portugal punctures

How the WRC celebrated its milestone in style
WRC WRC

How the WRC celebrated its milestone in style

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.