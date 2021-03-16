Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC / News

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

By:

Sebastien Loeb and long-term co-driver Daniel Elena have parted company after 23 years together.

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

Loeb admitted “it wasn’t an easy decision” to make and it is understood that he called Elena around midday today to deliver the news to him, having most recently competed together at this year’s Dakar Rally for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

The Prodrive-build BRX1 car’s debut at the Dakar Rally was marred with mechanical problems, including a broken suspension arm on stage six and a damaged bearing on stage seven. Retirement followed for the pair on stage eight when they picked up two punctures in the opening 80km and only had one spare wheel.

Posting on his official Instagram account this afternoon, Loeb wrote: “After five Dakar rallies together – and after discussions with the team – we came to the conclusion that maybe it would be good to try something else.

“It is not without a heartache that we will not start the next edition as teammates. It wasn't an easy decision to make, or the easiest phone call to make after these 23 years, but I have no doubts about your ability to bounce back.

“We will have the opportunity to share our passion again together and to look back on our great moments.”

Read Also:

Loeb has insisted the decision to part company will not affect his friendship with Elena moving forward.

Nine-time World Rally champion Loeb left the series at the end of 2020 after two seasons in the Hyundai Motorsport camp to pursue a win at the Dakar, although all parties hinted at the time that they could join forces again in the future. Their best results with Hyundai came at Rally Chile in 2019 and Rally Turkey in 2020 where they finished on the third step of the podium.

That followed a lengthy spell with Citroen where Loeb and Elena secured nine consecutive WRC titles between 2004 and 2012. Except for 2006, these were achieved under the official works banner in three different cars: the Xsara, C4 and DS3.

The pair joined forces for the first time at Rallye du Val d’Agout in 1998, the scene of their first win as teammates in a Citroen Saxo Kit Car.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

Previous article

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's growing influence in Europe

2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

3
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

6h
5
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

1h
Latest news
Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

1h
WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

Mar 11, 2021
WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Mar 9, 2021
Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Mar 7, 2021
EKS launches Audi A1 Quattro Rally2 car
WRC

EKS launches Audi A1 Quattro Rally2 car

Mar 4, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5

More from
Jason Craig
WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC / News

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC / Breaking news

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer
WRC / Breaking news

Toyota aiming to test new hybrid WRC car in the summer

More from
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding Dakar
Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb focuses on development work after eight-hour stranding

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers" Dakar
Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb: Dakar 2021 "a race of co-drivers, not drivers"

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC / Special feature

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020

Trending Today

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Sean Michael On a Tear
Sprint Sprint / News

Sean Michael On a Tear

Path Valley results 2004-09-03
Sprint Sprint / News

Path Valley results 2004-09-03

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Todd Parrott relieved of crew chief duties at Leavine Family Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Todd Parrott relieved of crew chief duties at Leavine Family Racing

NASCAR's growing influence in Europe
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

NASCAR's growing influence in Europe

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC WRC / News

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC WRC / News

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.