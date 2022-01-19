Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

By:
, News editor
Translated by:
Charles Bradley

Sebastien Loeb says he wants to contest more World Rally Championship events this year but admits Monte Carlo could potentially be his only outing for M-Sport.

The nine-time champion is set to make a return to the WRC this weekend having agreed a deal to pilot a fourth M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 at the famous Monte Carlo event he’s won seven times.

Discussions regarding Loeb’s WRC return began midway through last year before talks concluded with an agreement for one event only as it stands.

In order to take up the drive, Loeb was released from a contract with Prodrive, with whom he is been contesting the Dakar Rally, where his finished second for the British firm earlier this month. The Frenchman also participated in last year’s inaugural Extreme E campaign for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad, also run by Prodrive.

The 47-year-old is however keen to contest more WRC events this season but says his future plans are yet to be resolved and are complicated by impending Extreme E plans, and a possible stint in the World Cross Country Championship.

“Potentially I have no idea,” said Loeb, when asked if he would add more WRC rounds to his 2022 programme. "Potentially it [Monte Carlo] is the only one. For sure we were speaking about more rallies but it was a bit too complicated to put everything together at the same time, so we decided to go for Monte Carlo. The rest we will discuss later.

“Yes,” he added, when asked if he wants to do more rounds. “I don’t know what I will do. I will do some Extreme E and maybe I will do some cross country world championships so I don’t want to do 15 races, so I have to find a compromise.”

Sebastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, Ford Puma Rally1

Sebastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Bastien Roux

Asked by Motorsport.com if he has a preference regarding any further WRC event appearances this season he said: “I don't know how many rallies we will be able to do or not. Any preference? Not really, it will be more a question of calendar than preference of rallies.”

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener says there hasn’t been any discussions at this stage surrounding Loeb’s future at M-Sport outside of Monte Carlo, but he did admit further outings could hinge on performances at Monte Carlo this weekend.

“I think there's no real discussion at the moment to be looking at Sweden, so then it would give us additional time and a nice gap between here and Croatia to see what's possible” said Millener. “But I think everything will ultimately come down to how well things go this weekend because we've been focusing purely on getting this weekend sorted, it's just taking up everybody's time.

“We haven't been looking too far ahead of next week at the moment and next week's a well-deserved recovery for us all, so let's see how we go this week, see how we get on and enjoy it.

“We'd love to see him more in the car, but as you say there's a lot of stuff to come together to get that sorted.

“But we worked very hard to get to the position we're in now so there's absolutely no reason why we wouldn't continue to do the same and see what else we can manage for this year.”

Loeb’s WRC return offers up a potentially fascinating battle with rival, Monte Carlo record holder and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.

While the prospect of rallying’s greatest drivers going head-to-head has captured the imagination of fans, Loeb is focused on achieving the maximum out of the new Puma.

"The goal is not to make a fight now with Ogier,” he said. “My goal is first to get the rhythm, to see which car is good, to see if I'm able to find the right rhythm to be in the fight with the guys in the front - that's not always easy, especially for me that I always come from a long time without rallying.

“At the moment I don't think to all of that, I just try to concentrate on what I have to do, try to get the feeling with the car and with the stages, after that we will see where we are.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
Previous article

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022 Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more
WRC

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Sébastien Loeb More from
Sébastien Loeb
Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"
WRC

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"

Loeb: Second place in Dakar "nothing to be ashamed of" Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Loeb: Second place in Dakar "nothing to be ashamed of"

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
M-Sport reveals bold new-look Puma WRC 2022 challenger
WRC

M-Sport reveals bold new-look Puma WRC 2022 challenger

M-Sport: Loeb's WRC deal 16 years in the making
WRC

M-Sport: Loeb's WRC deal 16 years in the making

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Latest news

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
WRC WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more
WRC WRC

WRC 2022: All you need to know on the new rules, new cars and more

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"
WRC WRC

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.