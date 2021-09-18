Earlier this week, Fourmaux announced a split with his co-driver of almost four years, Renaud Jamoul, with last weekend’s run to seventh at the Acropolis Rally the duo’s last outing.

Just days following the split M-Sport has confirmed the Coria will take over the seat for Rally Finland (1-3 October), one of three remaining rounds of the WRC season.

The opportunity for Frenchman Coria will be his first in a top flight WRC car having been co-driving for front-running WRC3 star Yohan Rossel, who is not competing in Finland.

“I’m very pleased to announce that Alexandre Coria will be with me in Finland,” said Fourmaux on social media.

“A big challenge awaits us out there and we will do our best to perform. There is a lot to discover in the same challenge, but I’ve always loved taking on challenges.”

News of Fourmaux’s new co-driver comes in a week where navigator splits have been grabbing the headlines in the WRC.

WRC2 driver Oliver Solberg also announced this week that he is to part with co-driver Aaron Johnston after three years.

“After nearly three fantastic years working together with Aaron Johnston, we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” said Solberg on social media.

“We have so many amazing memories together – our win on our debut together at Rally Alūksne in 2019, becoming 2019 Latvian Champions, winning with Subaru Motorsports USA.

“Our official WRC debut and first WRC class win, becoming 2020 ERC1 Junior Champions and our most recent win at Rally di Alba – it’s been such an incredible time and one I will never forget.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Aaron for all of his hard work and professionalism over the past three years, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Johnston’s replacement for the remaining rounds, including a WRC outing at Rally Spain, is yet to be confirmed.