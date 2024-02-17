M-Sport hails Fourmaux’s WRC Sweden drive as his best yet

Fourmaux has emerged as the surprise package on the challenging snow rally to occupy second position, 1m06.3s adrift of rally leader Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi, heading into the final day tomorrow.

The 28-year-old has delivered impressive pace and consistency on Saturday to hold off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans in the fight for second.

Watch: Rally Sweden Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Fourmaux was lucky to emerge unscathed from an altercation with a snowbank on the day’s final stage, but this was the only blemish from 15 stages to date.

The Frenchman's run to second overnight, which will secure 15 points if he finishes the rally tomorrow, included a fourth career WRC stage win on stage 11.

Wilson, who celebrated his birthday today, has hailed the performance of his driver who is making a full-time return to the WRC in 2024 after an incident-filled 2022 campaign preceded a return to the WRC2 ranks.

“Before I came to this rally I certainly didn’t expect to be challenging for a podium and I didn’t think we would be any near getting a fastest time,” Wilson told Motorsport.com.

“He has given me the perfect birthday present. He has definitely exceeded my expectations for the event.

“At the moment for sure it is his best drive. It is the event where he has the least experience and when you think about the things he was asking before the test even and what he has done now I find it quite remarkable.

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: M-Sport

“What has really impressed me is how consistent he has been this afternoon on those three afternoon stages to Elfyn [Evans] and Thierry [Neuville]. That’s what has really surprised me.

“We had a chat to make sure he didn’t get drawn into a battle. But to hold the gap to Elfyn is pretty impressive.”

Fourmaux is contesting Rally Sweden for a fourth time, and his second in Rally1 machinery, having crashed out of the event in 2022.

Reflecting on his day, the reigning British Rally champion added: Well, what a good day. A rollercoaster, up and down. But I am happy we are here in P2."