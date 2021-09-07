Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
WRC News

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

By:
, News editor

M-Sport’s new Rally1 Ford Puma has received “a lot of interest” from potential customers ahead of the car’s debut in the World Rally Championship next year.

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

The British squad in conjunction with Ford has designed and developed the all-new Puma in accordance with the WRC’s Rally1 regulations shift that will see all cars fitted with a 100kW plug in hybrid system.

After launching the car at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the team has been conducting tests across Europe to ensure the car is ready for its debut at the 2022 season opening Monte Carlo Rally in January.

Alongside its own WRC squad, M-Sport has traditionally operated a strong customer programme, building and selling Ford rally cars for competitors across then world.

While the Puma is yet to make its competitive debut, M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson says the car has already created plenty of interest from prospective customers and hopes to be in a position to supply cars to competitors next year.

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Photo by: M-Sport

“I’m really pleased to say there is a lot of interest from customers around the world, interested in purchasing, interested in renting car for WRC and that its crucial for us to actually stay in WRC at the highest level,” said Wilson during a WRC 2022 presentation at the IAA Mobility in Munich.

“Hopefully we can be in a position to rent some cars out next year and to sell some cars.

"Historically we have always sold between eight and 14 WRC cars a year which is a big part of our business model and sadly in the last four or five years we haven’t had that.

“There is definitely more interest in this car than the current car.”

Wilson’s claims back up comments from FIA rally director Yves Matton who revealed to Autosport last month that the WRC could see as many as 12 cars compete next season amid increased interest from privateers in the new machinery.

M-Sport is working to field three entries in WRC next season but is yet to announce its driver line-up for next season.

French rising star Adrien Fourmaux is expected to retain his seat at the squad having been heavily involved in the development of the new Puma.

The team is also understood to have held talks with Hyundai’s Craig Breen, who is keen to secure a full-time campaign next year. Preliminary discussions have been held with nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb regarding a possible partial campaign next year.

Read Also:

shares
comments
WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Previous article

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

2
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

2 h
3
Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

3 h
4
WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

1 h
WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

3 h
Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

20 h
Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Sep 3, 2021
Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive
Video Inside
WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year 00:40
WRC
2 h

WRC: Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Trailer 01:06
WRC
Sep 3, 2021

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Trailer

WRC: Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive 00:34
WRC
Sep 3, 2021

WRC: Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation 00:38
WRC
Aug 21, 2021

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie 03:47
WRC
Aug 19, 2021

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year Rally Japan
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car

Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Kenya's level playing field a "best chance" for M-Sport

Trending Today

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals
NHRA NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Mustang GT Aluminator XS to pace field at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Mustang GT Aluminator XS to pace field at Darlington

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles
WRC WRC

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.