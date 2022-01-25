Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off
WRC / Rally Sweden News

M-Sport to field fourth WRC Puma for Bertelli in Sweden

By:
, News editor

M-Sport will continue to field four Ford Puma Rally1 cars when the World Rally Championship heads to Sweden next month, with Lorenzo Bertelli set to pilot an entry.

M-Sport to field fourth WRC Puma for Bertelli in Sweden
Listen to this article

Rally Sweden organisers have released the entry list for the snow rally, to be held from 24-27 February, featuring 11 Rally1 cars including four Pumas.

M-Sport ran four cars at least weekend’s Monte Carlo Rally with its fourth entry piloted by nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche winning the event. 

The British squad confirmed to Motorsport.com that it would like to see Loeb and Galmiche return for further rallies this year, following their Monte Carlo success, but a deal is yet to be secured.

Long-time M-Sport customer Bertelli will take over the fourth car for Rally Sweden for what will be the Italian’s first taste of Rally1 hybrid machinery.

The 33-year-old competed in two WRC events last year, driving an M-Sport-prepared Ford Fiesta at Arctic Rally Finland and the Safari Rally in Kenya. 

Bertelli has made sporadic appearances in the WRC since 2011 with his best result to date an eighth place finish at Rally Mexico in 2016.

“We’ll be back in Rally Sweden with an M-Sport Puma Rally. Can’t wait to be at the wheel of this beast,” read a post on Bertelli’s social media.         

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Following confirmation of Bertelli’s appearance in Sweden, M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith will now be eligible to score manufacturer points after that honour was given to Loeb, Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux in Monte Carlo.

Greensmith finished fifth last weekend after an engine misfire prevented him from challenging for a possible podium. The Brit did score his maiden WRC stage win after pipping Loeb and eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier in stage 7.

The only other change to the Rally1 line-up for Rally Sweden sees Esapekka Lappi take over the third Toyota GR Yaris entry driven by Ogier last weekend. 

Lappi is set to contest the majority of the WRC rounds this year, while Ogier is expected to compete in as many as four rallies, following his decision to scale back his commitments for 2022.

Rally Sweden Rally1 Entry List

#33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin - Toyota Gazoo Racing - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
#69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen - Toyota Gazoo Racing - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
#4 Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm - Toyota Gazoo Racing - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 
#18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston -Toyota Gazoo Racing - Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
#11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe - Hyundai Motorsport - Hyundai i20 N Rally1
#8  Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja - Hyundai Motorsport - Hyundai i20 N Rally1
#2 Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson - Hyundai Motorsport - Hyundai i20 N Rally1 
#42 Craig Breen/Paul Nagle - M-Sport Ford - Ford Puma Rally1
#44 Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson - M-Sport Ford - Ford Puma Rally1
#16 Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria - M-Sport Ford - Ford Puma Rally1
#37 Lorenzo Bertelli/Simone Scattolin - M-Sport Ford - Ford Puma Rally1 

