All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
WRC

M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings

Sesks lit up the World Rally Championship on home soil in Latvia

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

M-Sport will investigate further opportunities to field Martins Sesks in the World Rally Championship following stunning displays in Poland and Latvia.

Sesks made his Rally1 debut with the Ford team as part of a two-round agreement facilitated by the WRC Promoter and partners of last year’s European Rally Championship runner-up.

The Latvian made an immediate impact finishing fifth on his debut in Poland driving a non-hybrid Ford Puma. Last weekend he stepped up to the hybrid specification Rally1 car in Latvia, where he lit up the timing screens, scoring two stages wins and challenged for a podium before a mechanical issue on the final stage dropped the 24-year-old to seventh.

When asked if there is a chance Sesks could return for more outings with the team, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener told Autosport/Motorsport.com: “I would love to [do something] and I will certainly spend a bit of time trying to see what's possible.

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“I have to be honest, M-Sport didn’t fund any of this. We just helped with the car and we got the budget as low as possible to get it done. Other partners in the WRC Promotor and Martins partners made this happen. 

“If we could find a way to get him involved again, it would be great.

“He's proven in two rallies you can keep up with WRC guys. I think you would definitely consider him if you had the opportunity.

“He’s just worked very well when I was with the team, everybody and his approach and his attitude and his charisma and the way he does the stage-end interviews and how he is with the fans. There are a lot of new Martins Sesks fans at the minute.”

Sesks is set to continue his European Rally Championship campaign this weekend at Rally di Roma in Italy, where he will drive a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car.

“This experience with M-Sport has been amazing, I was enjoying so much being here with the team,” said Sesks.

“The team has become like a family now, we were really working shoulder to shoulder to get the result and I think we fit in well.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages
Next article Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”
The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages

The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages

WRC
The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
M-Sport
More from
M-Sport
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland

The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland

WRC
Rally Poland
The remarkable 22-year streak M-Sport is celebrating at WRC Rally Poland
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

Sargeant hits back at Ericsson rumour on not speaking to Williams boss Vowles

Sargeant hits back at Ericsson rumour on not speaking to Williams boss Vowles

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sargeant hits back at Ericsson rumour on not speaking to Williams boss Vowles
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Prime

Discover prime content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA