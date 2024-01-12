M-Sport unveils new-look 2024 WRC Ford Puma
M-Sport has taken the covers off its new-look Ford Puma that will contest the 2024 World Rally Championship.
The British squad unveiled its bold new livery at the Autosport International Show ahead of the Monte Carlo season opener later this month (25-28 January).
This is the latest striking colour scheme to adorn the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 after the team opted for purple and blue liveries in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Prominent branding from energy drinks firm Red Bull remains on the flanks of the car which now features white on the front, rear and the roof.
In addition to its fresh colours, M-Sport has assembled an all-new young driver line-up comprising Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster.
Fourmaux returns to full-time Rally1 competition after a season driving an M-Sport Rally2 Ford Fiesta, which he took to the British Rally Championship title in 2023. The Frenchman also starred in WRC2 last year.
Munster also graduates to the Puma on a full-time basis following outings in Chile and the Central European Rally [CER] where he impressed the M-Sport team, scoring a best result of seventh at CER.
The pictures released by M-Sport offer no sign of any changes to the bodywork of the Puma Rally1, although the team has recently been running a car with a modified rear wing.
M-Sport team principal Richard Millener hinted that the new rear wing is expected to come online this year.
"We have been working on an aero development which has been seen on a couple of tests but we didn't think it was relevant for this last rally of the season," Millener told Motorsport.com at Rally Japan last year.
"We have decided to push that back until next year [2024] and ideally it gives us more time to get that ready. It is nothing too exciting, but it should come at the start of next year."
Fourmaux is set to jump behind the wheel of the car for a pre-event Monte Carlo test this weekend.
M-Sport is the latest WRC team to showcase its 2024 colours following reigning world champion Toyota, which will run a changed matte black livery instead of its traditional red, white and black colours. Hyundai is set to reveal its 2024 i20N Rally1 car next week.
