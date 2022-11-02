M-Sport withdraws Fourmaux from WRC Japan finale

Listen to this article

Fourmaux was originally entered to pilot one of three M-Sport Ford Pumas at the asphalt event, alongside regulars Craig Breen and Gus Greensmith.

However, a week before the trip to Japan, it has been confirmed that the Frenchman and co-driver Alexandre Coria now won’t be competing.

It is not the first time the team has chosen to withdraw Fourmaux’s car from WRC events after a difficult season plagued by retirements.

The 27-year-old was due to take part in Acropolis Rally Greece in September, but damage sustained to his Puma following a sizeable crash during Ypres Rally Belgium meant the car was unable to be repaired in time.

M-Sport then pulled his entry for Rally New Zealand but explained it was still fully supporting its driver, who did return to the WRC stages in Spain last month, where he scored his third top-10 finish of the season in eighth.

However, budget constraints have been cited by M-Sport as the reason for Fourmaux’s late withdrawal from Rally Japan.

“Unfortunately we can confirm Adrien Fourmaux will not compete on next week’s Rally Japan,” read a statement from the team.

“With high costs associated with long-haul events, the team and Adrien feel it is within everyone’s interests to focus on Adrien’s programme for 2023 with M-Sport in the WRC as well as with its development projects.”

It is not yet clear if Fourmaux will continue to pilot a M-Sport Puma next year as the British squad is yet to reveal its full 2023 driver line-up.

Breen is contracted for next year and stated before Rally Spain that he is set to continue despite rumours linking the Irishman to Hyundai.

Ott Tanak has also been mentioned as a possible candidate to join the team next year following confirmation of his split with Hyundai, but M-Sport has stressed that securing his services would be “questionable” given the costs involved.

The team is, however, hopeful it can secure outings for nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb following his four appearances this season, including the team’s only 2022 win to date at Monte Carlo in January.

Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet also pose options for 2023 while Oliver Solberg has held talks with the squad regarding next year, after his release from Hyundai.