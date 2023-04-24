Subscribe
Previous / Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen Next / How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

World Rally Championship event winner Kris Meeke will deputise for the late Craig Breen in the Portuguese Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Breen was complementing his WRC third driver commitments for the Hyundai factory squad by running the Portuguese national series for the Hyundai Portugal squad in an i20 N Rally 2 car.

Following Breen’s tragic passing in preparation for last weekend’s WRC round in Croatia, the Hyundai Portugal squad has now confirmed it will continue to field two cars in the championship with Meeke to honour Breen on the vacant seat.

Breen had won the opening round of the national championship in Fafe last month, which also acted as a round of the European Rally Championship.

“When the invitation came up, I was a bit sceptical, everything felt too soon after the passing of a close friend,” said Meeke.

“My decision was not taken lightly. Firstly I accepted because its my desire to compete in Rally, but I also thought about what Craig would tell me, and I know he would tell me to accept.

“That's how I'm going to honour him. I will continue to compete as he always did, to win and to enjoy it.”

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Meeke will contest his first drive for Hyundai Portugal at this weekend’s Rali Terras d’Aboboreira and is set to start the following round of the championship which features as a class at the WRC Rally Portugal event next month. Meeke is currently contesting the recce for this weekend’s rally.

The Northern Irishman was Breen’s WRC team-mate from 2016-2018 when the pair drove for the semi-works and then factory Citroen squad.

Meeke’s last rally start arrived at the Qatar International Rally last year, where he drove a Skoda Fabia Rally2 alongside co-driver Chris Patterson.

Since stepping away from the WRC at the end of 2019, the former factory Toyota, and Citroen driver has been a test driver for Skoda, helping to develop its Fabia Rally2 car.

The Hyundai WRC team is yet to make a decision regarding who will share the third entry alongside Dani Sordo for the remaining rounds of the WRC season. Sordo had already been confirmed to participate in the next WRC round in Portugal in May.

shares
comments

Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Latest news

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

F1 Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe