Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Mexico / Leg report

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday

shares
comments
Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday
By:
, WRC writer
Mar 13, 2020, 4:10 AM

Joint WRC points leader Thierry Neuville stunned a capacity crowd on the historic streets of Guanajuato to take the overnight lead at the start of this year’s Rally Mexico.

Hyundai’s Belgian star relishes the now-traditional 910-metre sprint, which the field tackled twice in a tyre-smoking celebration of sport laid on for the hugely passionate local fans.

On his first pass through the stage, Neuville’s time of 59.1 seconds put him 0.4 seconds in front of the man with whom he shares the points lead, Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

On his second run, the imperious Neuville cut his time to 57.5 seconds, and although Evans also improved he could not get closer than 0.7s from the Belgian’s benchmark.

“With the road position on Friday, it’s the only stages where we have more or less equal conditions and we can try to catch back at least a second or two,” Neuville said. “If there could be even more it would be even better for us!”

Behind the lead battle, the rest of the WRC field traded tenths of a second over their two runs, with defending champion Ott Tanak emerging third on the overall leaderboard, 1.9 seconds shy of his Hyundai teammate Neuville.

Six-time champion Sebastien Ogier had been preoccupied all day with concerns for public health amid the coronavirus pandemic and, after a relatively muted performance, went to the overnight halt in sixth place, 2.5 seconds behind Neuville.

Speaking after setting the third-fastest time in the shakedown, the Toyota driver said: "Some issue I had today was more in the mind. It was difficult for me to be in the race to be honest this morning I was just - I almost didn't sleep last night.

"I was just, I don't know, concerned with this whole world situation at the moment and I really hope that what we do this weekend is right. I really hope that we don't bring any more danger here in a place where the cases are supposed toe lower.

"That's the only concern I had this morning but if the race has to go on definitely tomorrow I have to switch that off my mind and focus on the race because like this morning I was a bit of passenger in the car and that's not the way you need to drive a race."

Seventh place belonged to British youngster Gus Greensmith (M-Sport), who survived clattering into the kerb on his first run to keep his nose ahead of Toyota’s teenage sensation Kalle Rovanpera and Esapekka Lappi (M-Sport).

Friday’s route sees the field head into the mountains for six rough-hewn gravel stages, including two passes through the fabled 31.57-kilometre marathon of El Chocolate.

Both Evans and Neuville, running first and second on the road, will act as ‘sweepers’ for the rest of the field and share some trepidation about remaining at the top of the order.

Next article
FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Previous article

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Next article

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Drivers Thierry Neuville
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Nick Garton

WRC Next session

Rally Portugal

Rally Portugal

21 May - 24 May

Trending

1
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

2
NHRA

Memphis: Rod Fuller final report

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

5
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18

WRC: Rally Mexico SS10-13 01:53
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS10-13

WRC: Rally Mexico - Lappi incident 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico - Lappi incident

Latest news

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

Ogier: Rally Mexico should not have taken place
WRC

Ogier: Rally Mexico should not have taken place

Mexico WRC: Ogier seals victory on shortened rally
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier seals victory on shortened rally

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions
WRC

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions

Mexico WRC: Ogier in control as Neuville shuffles the deck
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier in control as Neuville shuffles the deck

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.