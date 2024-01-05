Subscribe
WRC
News

Mikkelsen: Why I chose Hyundai over M-Sport for WRC 2024 comeback

Andreas Mikkelsen has explained why he took up Hyundai’s partial season offer over a full-time top-flight World Rally Championship 2024 comeback with M-Sport.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Andreas Mikkelsen, TToksport WRT 3

The newly-crowned two-time WRC2 champion is set to make his first top-level WRC start since 2019, after electing to rejoin Hyundai – the team he competed for from 2017-2019.

Mikkelsen is one of three drivers to share Hyundai’s third i20 entry this year, alongside Esapekka Lappi and Dani Sordo, while Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak will pilot the team’s other two entries.

However, this wasn’t the Norwegian’s only offer for 2024. Mikkelsen revealed to Motorsport.com that he had an opportunity to join M-Sport on a full-time basis for this season.

M-Sport has since announced that it will field entries for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster this year.

Explaining the decision, Mikkelsen said that Hyundai’s long-term vision and its recent management restructure under new boss Cyril Abiteboul played a significant role in him opting to re-join Hyundai.

Hyundai’s recent recruitment drive last year included the signing of former Williams Formula 1 and Volkswagen WRC technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison - whom Mikkelsen previously worked alongside at Volkswagen, where he scored his three WRC wins.

“I see more future here [at Hyundai]. I think Hyundai is really properly in the WRC,” Mikkelsen told Motorsport.com. 

“Ford is half in I would say, and we all know this that it is Malcolm [Wilson] and his team and he gets some budget with Ford, and it is hard to say what the future is there.

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

“We could have had a full programme at M-Sport. You have to think about your options and also long-term and when you see the people now at Hyundai with Cyril and FX, whom I know very well at Volkswagen, these are people that I trust. So not only looking at this year I think it is a better choice for me at Hyundai.

“For me, it is a one-year contract, but I hope if I deliver well there could be more. I think that would be natural.”

Mikkelsen is expected to make his WRC Rally1 hybrid competitive debut at the 2024 Monte Carlo season opener from 25-28 January.

“The thing that is good about starting with Monte is you don’t need to be 100% with the car there to deliver a good result because there are so many other factors,” he added. “I’m happy I’m starting at Monte even though it is very difficult.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Ireland’s bid to rejoin WRC in 2025 reaches crucial next stage
Next article Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024

Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024

WRC

Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024 Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024

Ireland’s bid to rejoin WRC in 2025 reaches crucial next stage

Ireland’s bid to rejoin WRC in 2025 reaches crucial next stage

WRC

Ireland’s bid to rejoin WRC in 2025 reaches crucial next stage Ireland’s bid to rejoin WRC in 2025 reaches crucial next stage

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Prime
Prime
WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Andreas Mikkelsen
More from
Andreas Mikkelsen
How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

WRC
Rally Japan

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

WRC

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

M-Sport
More from
M-Sport
M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

WRC

M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

Tanak set for busy refresher month to prepare for WRC 2024

Tanak set for busy refresher month to prepare for WRC 2024

WRC

Tanak set for busy refresher month to prepare for WRC 2024 Tanak set for busy refresher month to prepare for WRC 2024

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

FE Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Auto Automotive

Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023 Dodge sold two 'zombie car' Vipers in 2023

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Indy IndyCar

Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result Friday favourite: The street track gem behind a breakthrough IndyCar result

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover Piastri: Important to show F1 rivals I wasn’t a pushover

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Prime
Prime
WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe