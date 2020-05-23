Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car

shares
comments
M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car
May 23, 2020, 12:43 PM

The boss of M-Sport's World Rally Championship programme says work on a new 2022 car is currently progressing "very well" despite most of his workforce being furloughed.

With the WRC on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard Millener confirmed the free time is being used to fast-track elements of the project, although it has not been announced which Ford model it is being based around.

Millener is aiming to have the first test mule available to drive by the start of next year. Running the same base engine as the current Fiesta WRC, it will be paired to a hybrid energy recovery system supplied by Compact Dynamics.

Energy stored in the onboard battery can be used to power the new Rally1 vehicles on road sections and on stretches of special stages specified by organisers.

Finding agreement with the FIA and rival manufacturers Hyundai and Toyota over the final parts of the technical regulations in recent weeks has been another massive help, according to Millener , who has seen colleague headcount at the business's headquarters temporarily reduced by 98%.

"The unexpected downtime from events has meant that our designers have been able to progress well with the initial research and design of the car," he explained to Motorsport.com.

"We are making good progress but there are some new challenges at the same time as we only have a very small percentage of the workforce working on this, so not everything can be full steam ahead at this time.

"Most of the people involved in the current phase of the 2022 car would not be travelling to events, but the lack of events has meant that it has been easier to be more focused on the task in hand."

Read Also:

Ford Performance - the sporting arm of Ford Motor Company and M-Sport's technical partner in the World Rally Championship - has been in regular contact with Millener and his backroom team.

"Without them this project would be impossible," he said. "They offer us help and design for all parts of the car - not just one specific area.

"We have daily meetings with various Ford personnel from both Europe and the USA to ensure that we work together to produce the best car we can.

"With the regulations due to come into force at the first round in 2022 we do not have that long [to work on the car].

"I think realistically we would want to see a car running for 12 months before we start the first round of the series. As you can appreciate, that doesn't give us long."

Jason Craig

Related video

Next article
New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation

Previous article

New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams M-Sport

Trending

1
NHRA

Dixon Jr, Dixon Sr - Snake Racing interview

2
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

3
NASCAR Cup

Mark Martin wins 600 miler and a million at Charlotte

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Formula 1

Wurz says F1 drivers fully support plans for "ghost races"

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car

New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation
WRC

New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation

Safari Rally return postponed until 2021
WRC

Safari Rally return postponed until 2021

How a reluctant hero became France's first WRC champion
WRC

How a reluctant hero became France's first WRC champion

Sainz is surprise winner of WRC greatest driver vote
WRC

Sainz is surprise winner of WRC greatest driver vote

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.