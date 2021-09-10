Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
WRC / Rally Greece News

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

By:
, News editor

Thierry Neuville says he was ‘more mechanic than driver’ and was prepared to do everything possible to fix his World Rally Championship Hyundai to keep his Acropolis Rally alive.

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

The title contender's victory hopes were dashed after Stage 3 when his i20 initially suffered an electrical issue and then developed a power steering failure at a tyre fitting zone.

Neuville copped a four-minute penalty for checking in at a time control 24 minutes late and then had to navigate Stage 4 without power steering.

Luckily, the Belgian was able to partially fix his power steering issue by gluing a broken pipe, before then topping up its fluid reservoir with any liquid he and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe could find. Neuville admitted he was prepared to use his own urine to keep the tank topped up.

The matter was made worse by the fact there was no mid-point service on the planned route, to allow teams to fix issues before the next run of stages.

Neuville incredibly managed to clock the second fastest time on Stage 5 before ending the day some 6m03.4s adrift of leader Kalle Rovanpera, who holds a 3.7s lead over Hyundai's Ott Tanak heading into Saturday.

"I was much more mechanic than driver, to be honest today," said Neuville, who sits 18th overall.

"From this morning we had electrical issues and then very soon we were hit by power steering issues, a line was leaking.

"Basically, there was only one goal, which was trying to repair the damage in the tyre fitting zone but we didn't have enough time before the stage to put in oil, so it was a tough day.

"I think it was the worst stage to be without power steering we have had for years, it was rough and very twisty. I really had a struggle and I knew that the upcoming stages would be easier and the team pushed me to continue to mechanic [the issue].

"In the end I got it working, it was not perfect but enough to do the stage. I used more than oil, we put everything that we had in the car in that was liquid. It wasn't perfect but it gave us the opportunity to drive faster and to survive.

"We used the brake fluid, we used the engine oil, if we had to pee inside I would have done it.

"I wanted to get the car back with a minimum time lost, we lost six minutes and if you do the calculations we can get P7 and maybe P6 if there is trouble at the front."

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo believes the problems were triggered by an impact the car suffered over the rough stages.

"All of this can be rooted to a big impact he had in the stage," said Adamo.

"He shook up a few things [in the car] and of course it is a chain of consequences one after the other after that. Step-by-step we sorted one after the other."

While Neuville closed the gap to championship leader Sebastien Ogier with victory in Belgium last month, the mechanical issues appear likely to damage his title hopes.

Main rival Ogier enjoyed a trouble-free day to sit only 3.9s adrift of the rally lead in third spot, while Elfyn Evans, who is tied second in the standings with Neuville, is out of the podium hunt after a gearbox issue.

"It doesn't matter what Elfyn does, the only concern is Ogier and he had a clean and trouble free run today," Neuville added.

"He hasn't had any problems for some while it might come one day but we never hope for that, it is part of rallying.

"I think we have been unlucky enough so far, some let's see what happens in the upcoming days."

shares
comments
Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

Previous article

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

12 h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally
WRC

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

49m
Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

2 h
Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas

7 h
Greece WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

Sep 9, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Sep 9, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Greece: Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
1 h

Rally Greece: Friday Afternoon Highlights

Rally Greece: Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
8 h

Rally Greece: Friday Morning Highlights

Rally Greece: Street Stage Highlights 01:51
WRC
13 h

Rally Greece: Street Stage Highlights

Rally Greece: Shakedown Highlights 01:52
WRC
Sep 9, 2021

Rally Greece: Shakedown Highlights

WRC: Katsuta withdraws from Acropolis after co-driver emergency 00:47
WRC
Sep 9, 2021

WRC: Katsuta withdraws from Acropolis after co-driver emergency

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Prime
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Thierry Neuville More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans
WRC

Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Neuville reveals support from Jacky Ickx for Ypres WRC win Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville reveals support from Jacky Ickx for Ypres WRC win

Trending Today

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

M-Sport reveals 2017-spec Ford Fiesta WRC
WRC WRC

M-Sport reveals 2017-spec Ford Fiesta WRC

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas

Greece WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Greece WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.