Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain Next / WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety
WRC / Rally Spain Stage report

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

By:
, News editor

Thierry Neuville completed a clean sweep of World Rally Championship stage wins on Saturday morning to further extend his Rally Spain lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

The Hyundai driver delivered a faultless drive in at times tricky foggy conditions to transform his 0.7s overnight lead to a 9.0s advantage over Evans.

While Evans was unable to compete with Neuville, the Welshman remains comfortably ahead of title rival Sebastien Ogier, who could wrap up an eighth crown this weekend if he outscores Evans by six points.

Ogier appears out of contention for the lead some 32.0s adrift, but a resurgent Hyundai of Dani Sordo is breathing down his neck, only 0.2s behind as the battle for final podium spot intensified.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera survived a huge scare on the final stage to maintain fifth overall ahead of M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux, who came within 1.7s of notching up a second career stage win.

Oliver Solberg and Nil Solans climbed to seventh and eighth after Gus Greensmith hit trouble on the final stage of the morning.

Heavy fog and a damp road surface greeted the drivers for the opening stage of the day, but it failed to halt Neuville’s charge.

Continuing his pace from Friday, the Belgian chalked up his fifth stage win of the rally to date, edging Evans by 1.7s, extending his overall lead to 2.4s.

“Conditions are much dirtier than expected and the visibility in some places was less than before,” said Neuville. “Not so easy, but we had a good stage.”

While the gap to Neuville was small, Evans felt he was “too careful and just not committed enough” in the stage.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The improving Rovanpera was third fastest ahead of Ogier, who seemed much more comfortable behind the wheel of his Yaris, having battled with understeer and the new Pirelli hard compound tyres yesterday.

"The car is better now and I can trust it,” said Ogier. “I think it will be better today, so I am more happy.”

Ogier’s run eased the pressure he was coming under from Sordo, who dropped 0.9s to the Frenchman.

Neuville threw done a gauntlet to Evans on the next stage, held under blue skies and clear conditions, blitzing the test to chalk up another win.

Crucially he was 4.3s faster than nearest rival Evans, further extending his overall lead to 6.7s, while the latter lost 1.4s to title rival Ogier.

However, arguably the drive of the stage belonged to M-Sport’s Fourmaux, who was only denied a stage win by Neuville, who pipped the Frenchman by 1.7s.

Neuville extended his unbeaten run of stage wins that stretches back to Friday’s Stage 4 on the morning's final test, but he was made to work hard for the fastest time by teammate Sordo.

In the end, Neuville pipped the Spaniard by 0.2s as the latter heaped pressure on Ogier in the battle for third overall.

Evans set the third fastest time but dropped 2.3s to Neuville as Friday’s early leader struggled to match the Hyundais.

“I’m still struggling a bit with the car rotation,” said Evans. “I just can't get on the power early enough and hold my line, so we need to work on that."

While the battle at the front was intense, there was plenty of drama behind as Rovanpera emerged unscathed from a huge moment that went unseen by television cameras.

“We had a puncture on the previous one, so I didn't want to take any big risks on the cuts,” said Rovanpera. “We had a huge moment on the stage - maybe one of the biggest I have ever had - so we were lucky to escape that one.”

Earlier in the stage, Greensmith suffered a left-rear puncture resulting in the M-Sport driver running on a rim for a large chunk of the test, dropping more than a minute and two spots on the overall leaderboard.

The crews will repeat the morning stages this afternoon before taking in a short blast around a spectator stage at host city Salou to conclude the day.

shares
comments

Related video

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

Previous article

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

Next article

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety
WRC

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Trending Today

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

WKA: Speedway Dirt banquet
Kart Kart

WKA: Speedway Dirt banquet

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021

Latest news

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety
WRC WRC

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC WRC

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

Spain WRC: Neuville surges into lead as Evans survives scare
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Spain WRC: Neuville surges into lead as Evans survives scare

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.