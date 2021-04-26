Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision
WRC / News

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

By:

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala says development of its new World Rally Championship Rally1 machine is "still on schedule", despite a recent recall of its spec hybrid components.

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

At the request of Compact Dynamics – the company that won an FIA tender to develop the battery and e-motor for next season’s hybrid-powered cars – Toyota, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai had to send the parts back.

While Latvala would not be drawn on the matter, or whether his engineers have had the chance to test the new system - either on a mule or in the workshop – the Finn explained that work was on track for the all-new car around the road-going GR Yaris architecture.

Toyota technical director Tom Fowler, who is leading the project, has previously stated that it was targeting a first test of a complete car "during the summer".

“We are quite satisfied where we are with the schedule for the 2022 car,” said Latvala, who is likely to get involved in testing at some point as he holds a valid competition licence.

“We have been using this mule – a ’21-spec car – and there are components we have been able to test. Everything is still on schedule.”

Latvala confirmed that test driver Juho Hanninen has completed a series of runs in the mule car and the information is currently being looked over by engineers.

Despite currently being without the hybrid kit, he indicated that Hanninen will conduct more running after this weekend's Rally Croatia.

“Before we have everything together, I think during spring time we will continue to test with this mule chassis,” he said.

“We will be still testing components for the ’22 car, [and this will happen] before we enter testing with the full ’22 car.

“Juho has been testing with the mule car, which is based on the ’21 car, and it had the new ’22 components in the car but I can’t give you any more information than that.

“The target is to have the hybrid systems in the car by the summer time because when you have a full car you need to be able to test the full ’22 car in the summer.

“That is still our target. I want to be honest. but sometimes giving away too much information can hurt you.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Previous article

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

18h
2
IndyCar

Newgarden: Herta “seems like the top gun” at Andretti

8h
3
Formula E

Formula E reveals second set of races for 2020/21

4
Formula E

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

5
Formula 1

Jean Alesi McLaren test report

Latest news
New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

6m
Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision
WRC

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

17h
Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia
WRC

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia

19h
WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier claims narrow 0.6s win over Evans
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier claims narrow 0.6s win over Evans

20h
Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

23h
Latest videos
Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage 01:51
WRC
18h

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia 01:16
WRC
18h

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18 01:51
WRC
22h

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18

Croatia Rally SS13-SS16 01:51
WRC
Apr 24, 2021

Croatia Rally SS13-SS16

Croatia Rally SS9 – SS12 01:51
WRC
Apr 24, 2021

Croatia Rally SS9 – SS12

More from
Jason Craig
Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision Rally Croatia
WRC / News

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia Rally Croatia
WRC / News

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC / News

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020

Trending Today

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Vintage Vintage / News

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Newgarden: Herta “seems like the top gun” at Andretti
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Newgarden: Herta “seems like the top gun” at Andretti

Formula E reveals second set of races for 2020/21
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E reveals second set of races for 2020/21

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E Formula E / News

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

Jean Alesi McLaren test report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Jean Alesi McLaren test report

Latest news

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC WRC / News

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision
WRC WRC / News

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia
WRC WRC / News

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier claims narrow 0.6s win over Evans
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier claims narrow 0.6s win over Evans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.