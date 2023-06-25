Subscribe
Previous / WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish Next / Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya

Sebastien Ogier labelled his Safari Rally Kenya victory as a “hell of a fight” after surviving probably the “highest amount of things thrown at me” in a World Rally Championship event.

Tom Howard
By:

The eight-time world champion scored this third win of a partial WRC campaign after seeing off Toyota team-mate and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera by 6.7s in a gruelling battle in Kenya.

While Ogier led the event from stage two, the Frenchman encountered a series of problems that threatened to derail his victory hopes.

Ogier enjoyed a near-perfect Friday, winning four of the six stages, but a loss of hybrid power cost him time. On Saturday, he suffered three punctures including a double front puncture that occurred when heavy rain created chaos during stage 13.

This, combined with a charging Rovanpera, reduced Ogier’s commanding 32.0s lead to 16.7s heading into Sunday.

Rovanpera applied even more pressure to halve the deficit again on Sunday’s first stage, before Ogier clipped a tree which removed the entire spoiler and tailgate of his GR Yaris.

Ogier was able to respond to win the next stage but in the penultimate stage his car began to overheat after ingesting Kenya’s famous fesh fesh sand. In the final stage a rock smashed his windscreen, but it failed to rob him of a hard-fought victory.

“I cannot rank it compared to others. For sure we have had some difficult weekends and still win, but definitely this one, the amount of things thrown at me, was probably the highest of any event,” said Ogier.

“Honestly, up to the last finish line I was still not sure it will be enough and even the stone in the last kilometres almost damaged my radiator. It ended up on my windscreen, but luckily it was the right the side so I could still see.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I don’t know what to feel because it was a hell of a fight the whole all weekend. I rarely have had to fight like this. Sometimes you have to fight hard against the clock and against your competitors, but this time it was more fighting against all the issues I had to face.

“At the same time, Kalle was having great speed and not far behind and I was thinking when will I be able to drive smoothly without something slowing me down. The last one was probably the biggest one with the overheating issue. There was a lot temperature in the engine and some damage as we finished the powerstage with reduced power.”

Ogier’s victory headed an impressive Toyota 1-2-3-4 completed by Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta. It is the second year in succession that Toyota has achieved this feat in Kenya, which follows an identical triumph recorded in 1993.

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala was surprised to repeat last year’s result, but attributed the success to lessons learned from Toyota’s strong pedigree at the event in the 1980s and 1990s.

“When we won this 1-2-3-4 last year I thought it was something that takes decades to win, but it has happened one year later,” said Latvala.

“So, what I can say, we have an excellent team of people, a reliable and strong car, and then we have the drivers who have the patience in this event to drive a clever way, which is a combination of driving fast, but also slowing down for the rough places and understanding the history of this event, and coming with the right philosophy has achieved this result. I have to say thank you to everybody.

“I would say the learning from the past, the history of what Toyota has from the 80s and 90s of this event is making us stronger in this event.”

shares
comments

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

WRC
Rally Kenya

Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai Abiteboul: WRC Safari Rally reliability issues a “wake up call” for Hyundai

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win

Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win

WRC
Rally Kenya

Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

WRC
Rally Italy

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run? Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Latest news

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

F1 Formula 1

FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance FIA now interviewing non-F1 personnel to ensure cost cap compliance

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz Ferrari had first warning signs over F1 race pace last year, says Sainz

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

SF Super Formula
Fuji testing

Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test Pacesetter Yamamoto confused by speed in Fuji test

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

SFL Super Formula Lights

Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine Super Formula Lights reveals plans for one-make engine

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe