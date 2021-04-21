Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / "No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC / Rally Croatia / Breaking news

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia

By:

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier believes Pirelli’s new dry asphalt rubber will prove a leveller at Rally Croatia.

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia

The long-range forecast for this weekend’s tarmac battle gives for largely dry and sunny conditions.

During his pre-event test, Ogier got to sample the Italian company’s hard compound P-Zero offering.

It will make its first appearance at the event which starts on Friday – alongside the Cinturato rain tyre.

“We have new tyres this season and we have not had the chance so far to drive the slick tyres on dry tarmac,” said Ogier, who will start the rally third on the road.

“The test was important as the experience helped me to learn. I’m pretty happy with the car – I enjoy it – so now it is all about collecting the data and making the best choices in Croatia.

“It is hard to say who is the favourite to win in Croatia. If I am part of them that’s good – but I’ve just mentioned the tyres; they are really playing a big role at the moment because it is all about who can adapt to them as fast as possible, so it is difficult to estimate who is going to be the best in this rally.

“I would say that does make things interesting I’m looking forward to that challenge but it’s hard to say who’s going to be the fast drivers. Let’s see.”

Having the most experience – and success – on asphalt of any other current WRC driver, many see the Frenchman as the man to beat on the newest addition to the series.

However, the reigning WRC champion insists leaving round three as the leader is not the priority given that Rally de Portugal follows immediately after Croatia.

“Of course, I would like to win this rally but we are at the beginning of the season and there is still a very long way to go,” he told Motorsport.com.

“Every point is important for the championship but I’m also aware of the many gravel events coming after Croatia where it’s going to be challenging sat at the front.

“I’ll do my best to be consistent as that’s key to winning, but I’m pretty relaxed going to Croatia.

“Arctic Rally Finland was, of course, disappointing. Only one point but that’s the way it is. Going there as the leader of the championship was unfortunately a very big challenge on top of the mistake from my side [crashing on the final corner of Saturday’s last stage and dropping 20 minutes].

“It cost me some points but not that many. At the end I’m just looking forward and focusing on Croatia.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Previous article

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Croatia
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
SCCA

RACE: Valvoline Runoffs E Production Results

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension

4
IndyCar

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

5
Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

Latest news
Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia
WRC

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia

1h
"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Apr 20, 2021
Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Apr 12, 2021
Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Apr 8, 2021
Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia
WRC

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia

Apr 6, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Finland fan uncertainty 00:57
WRC
19h

Rally Finland fan uncertainty

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser 01:08
WRC
Mar 26, 2021

Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

More from
Jason Craig
"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC / Breaking news

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC / Breaking news

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC / Breaking news

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020

Trending Today

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart / News

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban

Latest news

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier: Pirelli asphalt WRC tyres will be leveller in Croatia

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC WRC / Breaking news

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.