Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory Next / FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

Sebastien Ogier says claiming a record ninth Rally Monte Carlo win is priceless and it will take time for this latest World Rally Championship achievement to sink in.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in
Listen to this article

The eight-time world champion produced a dominant performance on the Monte Carlo’s famous asphalt roads to take a comfortable 18.8s victory from reigning world champion and Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera.

Ogier’s triumph makes him the most successful driver in the famous event’s history, as the 39-year-old pulled one victory clear of nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb’s record at the rally. It was also the first WRC win for Ogier’s new co-driver Vincent Landais.

"It's huge,” said Ogier when asked to explain what the victory means. "I love this rally. It's the one which gave me the dream right at the beginning and I am so happy for Vincent [Landais].

"For me it's nice, but for him it's a dream to take his first win.

"We still need to enjoy these moments and that's why we are still here [in the WRC], to catch some victories like this. To win a famous one like Monte has no price.

“It means a lot. This rally is the rally for me. For sure, in my eyes it is always something special and I think I can be proud of myself and my team because it has been an amazing weekend as Toyota provided us fantastic tools.

“It will take a bit of time to sink in but I really appreciate this moment.”

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier holds a formidable record in Monte Carlo which now stands at eight wins and three second-place finishes in the last 11 years.

This year’s victory comes 12 months after he lost a likely win to former rival Loeb after suffering a puncture on the penultimate stage.

This weekend Ogier claimed nine of the 18 stages while Toyota set fastest times on 16 of the tests as the Japanese brand asserted its dominance.

“It was a frustrating Sunday last year as we had done the job but we lost it unfortunately at the end. To get it back this year, I have longed for a moment like this, so we need to enjoy it," he added.

“It is never easy and when you see what Kalle [Rovanpera] did on Saturday, he pushed hard.

“It was hard for my nerves as I knew I could go faster but I didn’t want to take any risk because we know that these tyres are so easy to puncture.

“I have lost so many good results recently. I was doing my best to stay in a safe place. I think it is a much deserved victory.”

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala described Ogier’s Monte Carlo record as “incredible” and believes the result proves experience at this rally pays dividends.

“It is an incredible record,” said Latvala. “It shows that it doesn’t matter if you are getting a bit older, it seems experience is able to help win these rallies as we have now seen with Ogier this year and Loeb last year. I think experience is the name of the game.”

It is unclear when Ogier will return to the WRC this season virtue of his plans to contest a partial season.

The Frenchman will be absent at the next round in Sweden next month, where Takamoto Katsuta will take his seat in the third GR Yaris.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory
Previous article

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory
Next article

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Dominant Ogier scores record ninth victory

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime
WRC

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Latest news

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius
Super GT Super GT

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius

The new apr-built Lexus LC500h SUPER GT contender feels like a "step forward" compared to the Prius GT300 car it replaces, according to the team's new signing Kazuto Kotaka.

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
General General

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania

The cancellation of a historic motorsport expo in Tasmania has raised questions regarding government funding, according to a local report.

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Philip Ellis of Winward Racing and Maro Engel of WeatherTech Racing ensured Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s will start next week’s Rolex 24 from pole GTD and GTD Pro.

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap
IMSA IMSA

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Tom Blomqvist says his pole lap for Rolex 24 was sketchy since a red flag left the GTP cars inadequate time to warm their tires for their final run.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Prime

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Prime

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Prime

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Prime

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.

WRC
Jan 17, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.