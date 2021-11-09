Ogier reveals plan to contest 2022 WRC Monte Carlo Rally

The seven-time champion had always been expected to compete in Monte Carlo, an event he has won a record-breaking eight times, but he has now confirmed that Toyota is expecting him to usher in the WRC's new Rally1 era by driving the team’s third hybrid GR Yaris on its WRC debut.

Ogier’s confirmation comes following a test in the Japanese marque's World Endurance Championship Le Mans Hypercar during Monday’s end of season rookie test in Bahrain.

“Definitely the team is counting on me for Monte-Carlo, that is something we can say already for next year,” said Ogier.

While Monte Carlo is locked in, Ogier’s WRC plans beyond that event are yet to be finalised.

Following his decision to scale back his WRC commitments, in favour of exploring outings in circuit racing, Ogier will share the third Toyota WRC entry with team returnee Esapekka Lappi.

Ogier has hinted that a switch to the LMP2 class of the WEC would be his best bet for 2022.

“About the rest [of the year], there is still quite some decisions to be made, and the good thing is the team is not pushing me too much,” he added.

“Having Esapekka with me means that whatever I decide at some point, I think the team know they have a very good... I don’t want to say second option, because I am sure he can perform very well, so that’s the chance we have at the moment.

“So far, in the discussions we have had, the team has been really relaxed with me and kind of gave me a chance to decide to do what I want.

“But of course, at the same time, I don’t want to be completely selfish.

“There will be at some point some discussion with them to maybe work on a strategy, we will have to see. We haven’t discussed that yet.”

Ogier is set to test the all-new Rally1 Toyota GR Yaris following next week’s WRC Rally Monza finale, which could yield an eighth world title before bowing out as a full-time WRC driver.