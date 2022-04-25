Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tanak: Rally Croatia performance was the "best we could do" Next / How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Ogier to make WRC return at Rally Portugal in third Toyota

Sebastien Ogier will make the second World Rally Championship outing of his planned part-time 2022 campaign at Rally Portugal next month.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Ogier to make WRC return at Rally Portugal in third Toyota
Listen to this article

Toyota has announced that the eight-time world champion will resume his reduced WRC programme at the 19-22 May event, jumping in the third GR Yaris entry that the Frenchman is sharing with Esapekka Lappi this year.

Ogier kicked off the new WRC Rally1 hybrid era piloting the third Yaris at the Monte Carlo season opener, where he finished second behind nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb's M-Sport Ford after a thrilling rally long scrap with his countryman that was only decided late on by a puncture for Ogier.

Confirmation of Ogier's return comes a week after M-Sport announced Loeb will also rejoin the team for Rally Portugal, potentially setting up another duel between the the two WRC legends on gravel.

Ogier will head into his first gravel event in the new hybrid GR Yaris sitting eighth in the championship after competing in only one of the three 2022 rallies to date.

The 38-year-old had indicated earlier this year that Portugal could feature as part of his limited campaign. The rally holds special memories for Ogier, who scored his maiden WRC win there for the Citroen Junior Team in 2010.

Ogier pushed Loeb all the way on his last WRC appearance on January's Monte Carlo Rally

Ogier pushed Loeb all the way on his last WRC appearance on January's Monte Carlo Rally

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The event has also been chosen by the WRC to mark 50 years of the championship with a host of activities planned to celebrate the milestone.

The remaining WRC events of Ogier's 2022 WRC schedule have yet to be revealed, although it is anticipated that he could contest up to five rallies this year around his circuit racing commitments.

Ogier has inked a deal to contest the full World Endurance Championship with LMP2 squad Richard Mille Racing. His campaign began at Sebring last month, where he finished 12th in class alongside teammates Charles Milesi and Lilou Wadoux.

Read Also:

He will rejoin the squad for the second round of the championship at Spa-Francorchamps on 5-7 May.

The 2022 WEC calendar has two clashes with the WRC schedule, which will rule Ogier out of selecting September's Acropolis Rally in Greece and the season ending trip to Japan in November.

shares
comments

Related video

Tanak: Rally Croatia performance was the "best we could do"
Previous article

Tanak: Rally Croatia performance was the "best we could do"
Next article

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility
WRC

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility

Hyundai drops appeal process over Neuville Croatia WRC penalties Rally Croatia
WRC

Hyundai drops appeal process over Neuville Croatia WRC penalties

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Rally Croatia Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Rally legend Ogier admits to struggles on WEC debut
WEC

Rally legend Ogier admits to struggles on WEC debut

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi Sebring
WEC

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium Rally Sweden
WRC

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Latest news

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility
WRC WRC

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility

Hyundai drops appeal process over Neuville Croatia WRC penalties
WRC WRC

Hyundai drops appeal process over Neuville Croatia WRC penalties

Neuville: WRC Croatia podium never in doubt despite crash
WRC WRC

Neuville: WRC Croatia podium never in doubt despite crash

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.