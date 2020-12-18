Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal

shares
comments
Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal

Oliver Solberg has been confirmed as a Hyundai Motorsport driver for the next two seasons of the World Rally Championship.

The 19-year-old son of 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg will spearhead Hyundai Motorsport's WRC2 assault next year, with a graduation to a World Rally Car understood to be on the cards for the following season.

The move to the Alzenau-based team marks Solberg's step up to a full factory seat, having driven in association with Skoda Motorsport through this year, and competed in both Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo R5 machinery.

Solberg said: "To join Hyundai Motorsport is fantastic. To be driving for the reigning World Rally champion manufacturer is a big part of the dream for me.

"Even saying the words 'I'm a Hyundai Motorsport driver' keeps making me smile.

"This is another step for me. It definitely feels like this is a new chapter. I have made the start to my career, now this is the next part. But, it's like anything: we can celebrate this deal today, but tomorrow we start the hard work to make the most of working with the world champions."

Solberg will start the 2021 season driving a Hyundai i20 R5 before moving up to the Korean firm's all-new i20 N Rally2 in the middle of the season.

The team has remained tight-lipped on plans for Solberg's second year with the squad, but sources say a move to an i20 Rally1 - the World Rally Car's new name from the start of the hybrid generation in 2022 - is on the cards.

One source said: "It's the same like [Toyota rising star] Kalle [Rovanpera]. You cannot keep this kid in [an] R5 car.

"We know he was talking with other teams, which would have meant driving at the top level, so it's sure there is no chance for him to stay in Rally2 for 2022."

Hyundai Motorsport team principal Andrea Adamo, who led his team to a second consecutive WRC constructors' crown this year, admitted there was already more to Solberg than his name.

"Oliver has, of course, a very well-known surname but he has already started to prove himself in his own right, with results like the WRC3 win in Estonia," he said. "We are happy to welcome him to the family."

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

Previous article

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Oliver Solberg
Teams Hyundai Motorsport

Trending Today

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

New Bianchi crash data revealed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Bianchi crash data revealed

McLaren's "fragile" business risked stalling F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's "fragile" business risked stalling F1 progress

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 has developed 100% sustainable fuel

Latest news

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

2
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

3
Le Mans

Porsche hopes sportscars will enter new golden era with LMDh

4
Super GT

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

4h
5
Formula 1

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

10h

Latest news

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal
WRC

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb
WRC

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one
WRC

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021
WRC

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021

Latest videos

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage 01:57
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15 01:51
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13 01:50
WRC
Dec 5, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9 01:51
WRC
Dec 5, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6 01:49
WRC
Dec 4, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.