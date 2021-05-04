Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC / Rally Italy News

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

By:

Oliver Solberg will make a return to the World Rally Championship top flight after securing another outing at next month's Rally Italy.

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

The son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg will once again drive a 2C Competition Hyundai Motorsport i20 Coupe after impressing on his way to seventh during his debut run with the team at February's Arctic Rally Finland.

Driving alongside stand-in co-driver Sebastian Marshall, the pair set a string of quick stage times.

This will be the second time Solberg has started Rally Italia Sardegna, which is based out of Olbia and takes place from June 3-6. Last October, at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo, he finished sixth in WRC3 after a puncture, and a costly error on the 'Turgu' stage, ended his victory hopes on the Italian island.

As part of his programme for the 2021 season, the 19-year-old will spearhead Hyundai Motorsport's WRC2 assault and make select appearances in the 2C Competition-run supermini.

"It's fantastic to be back in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC again," said Solberg.

"The Arctic [Rally Finland] feels like a long time ago now and ever since I stepped out of the car at the end of that rally, I've been completely desperate to get back in it.

"I know Sardinia's going to be a tricky event — I remember this from last year. The good thing is that I have some knowledge of the event. OK, there are some new roads which some of the guys might have done, but I have some idea of what's coming. And, after Arctic, I have a really good idea of what the car is like.

"It will be a little bit different on the gravel, but the loose-surface set-up isn't so completely different," he added. "The aim for me is just the same like it was in Finland — to make as much experience as possible.

"Sardinia's a cool place. When I was there in October, I really enjoyed the roads and we were able to set a pretty good pace there in the R5 car we were using last year.

"I made a small, small mistake there last year, which cost me the chance to finish first R5 car and eighth overall — but I learned another lesson on that stage."

Solberg and his co-driving teammate Aaron Johnston return to action on next week's Rally Portugal where they will begin their WRC2 assault proper. It will be the first time that either has started the Matosinhos-based counter.

shares
comments
M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Previous article

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

11h
2
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

3h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
IndyCar

“No one quite like Bobby Unser,” says Roger Penske

17h
5
IndyCar

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Latest news
Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

37m
M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Apr 28, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime
WRC

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Apr 28, 2021
Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Apr 27, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime
WRC

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Apr 26, 2021
Latest videos
Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai 00:33
WRC
Apr 27, 2021

Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision 00:37
WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia 01:16
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18

More from
Jason Craig
M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
WRC

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai Rally Croatia
WRC

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

“No one quite like Bobby Unser,” says Roger Penske
IndyCar IndyCar

“No one quite like Bobby Unser,” says Roger Penske

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The secret 2021 engine targets F1 is working on Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The secret 2021 engine targets F1 is working on

Latest news

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime
WRC WRC

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.