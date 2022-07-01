Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid Next / Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC News

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Pirelli has no plans to make any alterations to its World Rally Championship tyres this season after it was deemed its rubber successfully tackled last weekend's Safari Rally Kenya.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
Listen to this article

The WRC's control tyre manufacturer said after Rally Sardinia that it would wait to see how its tyres performed during the Safari Rally, arguably the toughest test on the championship calendar, before deciding whether or not to make changes.

This season some drivers have been critical of the strength of the tyres following a spate of failures when teams were using the wet tarmac tyre in Croatia, and the revised gravel tyre during a particularly rough Rally Portugal in May.

Teams did suffer punctures during the Safari Rally, which featured rougher sections than last year's event, with the most notable incurred by Sebastien Ogier while leading on Friday, but the puncture rate was not as high as Portugal.

Pirelli says it is satisfied with the strength of its tyres and says WRC teams have agreed that changes are not required for the remainder of the season.

"From the teams, it was quite clear the conditions were rougher and there were less punctures than last year," Pirelli's rally activity manager Terenzio Testoni told Motorsport.com.

"For me, it was a positive test in Kenya and the tyre was better than last year.

Ott TÃ¤nak, Martin JÃ¤rveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott TÃ¤nak, Martin JÃ¤rveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"The most important thing in Kenya and if you want to win the rally you have to have less punctures than everybody.

"I cannot say that you need high grip from the compound to win. You need to be very careful and look after the tyre but the rims on the car also.

"If you look at the top three, the only one that didn't have a proper puncture was Kalle Rovanpera and if you look at the top three on speed they were not the fastest.

"Then also the soft was used for the first time in a very hot condition and in a long stage at high speed it looks like a good tyre. For me, the soft has been really, really good at making grip in any condition."

The WRC heads to the fast and flowing gravel stages of Estonia for the seventh round of the championship later this month.

shares
comments

Related video

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
Previous article

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
Next article

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime
WRC WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.