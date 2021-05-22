Tickets Subscribe
Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear

By:
, WRC writer

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak relentlessly pressed home his advantage on the second morning of Rally Portugal, with the top three runners pulling clear of the field.

Portugal WRC: Tanak presses home advantage as top three pull clear

The Estonian had vaulted up from third to first on Friday evening after both his teammates, Dani Sordo and Thierry Neuville, hit trouble.

Their misfortune presented Tanak with all the incentive he needed to pull away from the Toyota of Elfyn Evans in second place, with Sordo battling the Welshman hard in his bid to ensure maximum manufacturers’ points for the Korean marque.

Tanak closed the morning loop by recording his 249th career stage win in the top category on the daunting 37.92 Amarante test, and holds a 19.2s advantage over Evans, with Sordo third at the mid-day service.

“I guess this morning the grip was quite consistent and I guess also the characteristic worked for the car… I felt a bit more free,” said the rally leader.

“It was a great way to wake up for sure and as I immediately had kind of good feeling I pushed a bit and then there was a clean stage but for sure it’s difficult to find much more from there.”

A loop of three stages in cool, overcast conditions with a smattering of rain in the hills outside Porto awaited the crews as they continued their first full gravel event of the year.

The majority of runners elected to try and maximise available grip by taking four soft tyres with two of Pirelli’s hard compound as spares in case of need. With supplies of soft rubber limited to just eight tyres per car (and 24 of the hard compound), the conditions added another element to the day’s planning.

Neuville, restarting his Hyundai after crashing out of Friday’s penultimate stage, ran first on the road and went for hard rubber all round in a bid to preserve his stock of softs for Sunday’s points-scoring powerstage while sweeping the road for those behind him.

A mystery ailment then affected the Belgian’s Hyundai on a road section before the final stage of the morning loop, which obliged him to drop out of first place on the road and take the sixth starting spot after it was rectified.

Any suggestions that this was a little bit of gamesmanship on Hyundai’s part to get their man clear of road sweeping duties, or at least sweeping the road in front of anyone but his two high-flying teammates, were answered by team principal Andrea Adamo with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

“You overestimated me: I’m a poor Italian guy, immigrant in Germany, so I’m not so smart. I’m happy that you think I’m so sophisticated,” he said.

Neuville was still the slowest WRC car by 19.6s.

Toyota’s great hope for the future, Kalle Rovanpera, also took an odd mix of three tyres of each compound and almost immediately regretted it, to the point that he started to Tweet about the car’s curious handling between stages. Only Neuville was slower.

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Takamoto Katsuta continued a hugely impressive run for Toyota in fourth place. The ex-Formula 3 driver has finished in sixth on all three rallies on the WRC schedule so far this season and is growing in pace and confidence on loose surfaces.

Katsuta’s pace kept him ahead of his seven-time champion teammate Sebastien Ogier, who gave his all on Friday while encumbered with road sweeping duties as the first man through the stages.

The Frenchman was less satisfied with his performance on Saturday morning, believing that he had gone the wrong way on setup in the cooler conditions and compounding his worries with a half-spin on the second stage of the morning.

“It’s a bit of both (tyres and setup) but we decided to use some used tyres this morning and we didn’t expect that we needed to use softs for the full loop to be honest, but finally more rain came and we had to use them,” Ogier said.

“It was not good for this morning but for the rest of the rally now we are one of the only guys to have still some new softs… Let’s see what we can do with that.”

Gus Greensmith kept in front of his new M-Sport teammate Adrien Fourmaux, who suffered a throttle issue on the first stage of the morning.

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note

Previous article

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note
Series WRC
Event Rally Portugal
Author Nick Garton

More from
Nick Garton
Portugal WRC: Tanak holds overnight lead after dramatic Friday Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

Portugal WRC: Tanak holds overnight lead after dramatic Friday

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Rally Croatia Prime
WRC

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

