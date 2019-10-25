Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Special feature

Promoted: How new tech gets live TV coverage to rally fans

shares
comments
Oct 25, 2019, 10:02 AM

For fans of the World Rally Championship, a lot of the fun of keeping up with the action has involves trudging into remote locations to catch a glimpse of the cars on the long stages. But for those not able to be there in person, who want to follow the action live wherever they are, it’s always been a massive challenge.

Circuit racing fans are used to high quality live coverage – but truly live TV coverage of the WRC, were stages can take place hundreds of kilometres apart,  proved impossible to achieve in the past. That all changed recently thanks to WRC+, a streaming product that has been made possible by new technology and a different mindset, meaning that fans can now follow every second live on their devices and get closer than ever to the sport and its stars.

WRC Director of Content & Production, Florian Ruth, says that the step change came from approaching it as a digital product that can also be used on TV, rather than as a TV product first. He explains “At every stage on the championship we have a relay plane circling above the stages, and we link all signals – from the cars, from our helicopter, from our action crew – directly to the plane. From the plane, we link it back to our production hub in the service park from where we produce the world feed.”

Behind the scenes at the service park, Tata Communications’ next-gen fibre network instantly distributes the digital feed to TV broadcasters.

The plan for 2020 is for WRC to be fully enabled to produce live output remotely via low latency fibre/internet feeds that will bring each camera’s output to the remote production hub in the UK. This reduces the cost of shipping materials and people around the world and helps WRC’s strategic plan to expand the calendar into new territories.

During each and every rally event, no matter how remote, fans can now enjoy more than 25 hours of live coverage – enabling them (as well as the drivers and their teams) to see live updated results throughout each stage. This immediate feedback is making the sport truly interactive for fans for the first time. But it’s not just hardcore rally fans who are benefitting from WRC+. Up to-the-minute live coverage also makes the sport much more accessible (and easy to understand) for new fans, introducing the highs and lows of rally to a new generation of followers.

Next article
Citroen won't run overhauled aero in Rally Catalunya

Previous article

Citroen won't run overhauled aero in Rally Catalunya

Next article

Catalunya WRC: Sordo leads Neuville, drama for Ogier

Catalunya WRC: Sordo leads Neuville, drama for Ogier
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: IRL: John Martin Jr. - tragic death

2
NHRA

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely

3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

How Ogier's Citroen dream died
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.