WRC / Rally Australia / Breaking news

Rally Australia officially cancelled due to wildfires

shares
comments
Rally Australia officially cancelled due to wildfires
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 12:25 AM

Rally Australia has been cancelled following concerns about the rapidly spreading fires closing in on the event’s Coffs Harbour base.

The organisers of the final round of this year’s World Rally Championship put together a revised and shortened route on Monday, but the decision to cancel was taken on Tuesday morning.

Official confirmation of the decision was issued at 1pm local time.

Motorsport.com had seen email confirmation from the organisers to the FIA and WRC Promoter confirming the cancellation, with a public announcement being prepared to accompany the sporting decision from the clerk of the course Wayne Kenny.

Read Also:

The WRC stakeholders were due to meet on Tuesday afternoon, but the worsening fire situation made the decision inevitable.

No formal comment has come from any of the teams, but Motorsport.com understands there was universal approval from all of them.

That decision confirms Hyundai Motorsport as manufacturers’ champions for this season.

 
About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Australia
Author David Evans

