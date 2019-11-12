Rally Australia officially cancelled due to wildfires

The organisers of the final round of this year’s World Rally Championship put together a revised and shortened route on Monday, but the decision to cancel was taken on Tuesday morning.

Official confirmation of the decision was issued at 1pm local time.

Motorsport.com had seen email confirmation from the organisers to the FIA and WRC Promoter confirming the cancellation, with a public announcement being prepared to accompany the sporting decision from the clerk of the course Wayne Kenny.

The WRC stakeholders were due to meet on Tuesday afternoon, but the worsening fire situation made the decision inevitable.

No formal comment has come from any of the teams, but Motorsport.com understands there was universal approval from all of them.

That decision confirms Hyundai Motorsport as manufacturers’ champions for this season.