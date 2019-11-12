Rally Australia officially cancelled due to wildfires
Rally Australia has been cancelled following concerns about the rapidly spreading fires closing in on the event’s Coffs Harbour base.
The organisers of the final round of this year’s World Rally Championship put together a revised and shortened route on Monday, but the decision to cancel was taken on Tuesday morning.
Official confirmation of the decision was issued at 1pm local time.
Motorsport.com had seen email confirmation from the organisers to the FIA and WRC Promoter confirming the cancellation, with a public announcement being prepared to accompany the sporting decision from the clerk of the course Wayne Kenny.
Read Also:
The WRC stakeholders were due to meet on Tuesday afternoon, but the worsening fire situation made the decision inevitable.
No formal comment has come from any of the teams, but Motorsport.com understands there was universal approval from all of them.
That decision confirms Hyundai Motorsport as manufacturers’ champions for this season.
Previous article
Fires cause angry teams to call for Rally Australia cancellation
Next article
WRC drivers donate $11,000 to fire victims
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Event
|Rally Australia
|Author
|David Evans
Rally Australia officially cancelled due to wildfires
WRC Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by