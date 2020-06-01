Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

WRC will wait until "last minute" to cancel more rallies

shares
comments
WRC will wait until "last minute" to cancel more rallies
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli
Jun 1, 2020, 12:20 PM

The World Rally Championship has pledged to wait until the last minute before cancelling any of its remaining rallies, and remains confident of hosting at least four more events before the end of the year.

The WRC was able to complete its opening three rounds in Monaco, Sweden and Mexico before the worsening coronavirus pandemic brought the championship to an abrupt halt.

The series has so far only cancelled Rally Portugal and the returning Safari Rally in Kenya, although serious question marks have emerged regarding the viability of the Japan and New Zealand rounds owing to logistical difficulties.

While other championships have taken a more proactive approach with cancelling events, WRC Promoter’s Managing Director Oliver Ciesla believes it would be the “worst thing” to strike rallies off the calendar before the pandemic situation becomes clear in those countries. 

"We are trying to find new dates,” Ciesla told Motorsport.com. “But before we make a decision, we'll have to find out if we can travel. 

“That is to say, what will be the rules in the countries where we have to race, such as Finland, Germany, England, Turkey, Japan, Italy, but also what are the possible restrictions to return to our country, possible quarantines to be respected. 

“We will have to see how things develop in the coming months [and then] make decisions for September, October and November.

"We are forced to wait until the last minute before making a decision. We want to avoid cancelling the rallies too soon. That would be the worst thing. But we too need time to organise the logistics of the material. In Europe it's easier, outside it's more difficult.”

The original WRC calendar featured 14 rounds across Europe, South America, Asia and Oceania - including Rally Chile that was cancelled due to social unrest in November.

August's Rally Finland is the next round still on the schedule following the Safari Rally's cancellation, although the Jyvaskyla-based event could be pushed back to September or October.

Asked how many rounds the WRC could host this year, on top of the three rounds that have already been completed, Ciesla said: "If I have to tell you what my wish is, I would say seven to nine rallies. But the reality is that if we can do between four and six, it would already be very good.”

Echoing comments of bosses of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the World Touring Car Cup, Ciesla said WRC must take the after-effects of the coronavirus crisis into account while formulating the calendar for the 2021 season.

"It's an option we discussed with the teams in our meetings,” Ciesla said when asked if WRC will have to run to a shortened calendar next year. "Fewer rallies means lower costs. Because of the virus we have budget pressures. 

“We also asked the teams to develop new cars for 2022 when the new technical regulations will be introduced. For this reason we have considered doing two rallies less than the 14 that are planned. 

“We are at the beginning of June. We will make the first proposal of the calendar this month at the [FIA] World [Motor Sport] Council, then we can make a second one in September.

"It wouldn't be a surprise if one or two races scheduled for next year came to us asking for a break due to lack of funds due to the pandemic.”

Related video

Next article
Watch: Group B’s brutal rally era, and a car that even scared Alen

Previous article

Watch: Group B’s brutal rally era, and a car that even scared Alen
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "I'll certainly take the blame" on Logano wreck

2
NASCAR Cup

Blaney admits "mistake on my part" after Bristol wreck

3
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden holds off Rossi in thrilling finish

4
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

5
Formula 1

Toyota donates last F1 car to COVID-19 charity auction

3h

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

WRC will wait until "last minute" to cancel more rallies
WRC

WRC will wait until "last minute" to cancel more rallies

Watch: Group B’s brutal rally era, and a car that even scared Alen
WRC

Watch: Group B’s brutal rally era, and a car that even scared Alen

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car

New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation
WRC

New Zealand, Japan WRC rounds face cancellation

Safari Rally return postponed until 2021
WRC

Safari Rally return postponed until 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.