Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
03 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
13 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Breaking news

Rally GB becomes latest 2020 WRC cancellation

shares
comments
Rally GB becomes latest 2020 WRC cancellation
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 9:13 AM

Rally GB has become the sixth round to be dropped from the 2020 WRC calendar, marking the first time the championship will not visit the UK.

The Wales-based event, which was due to host the penultimate round of the 2020 season on October 29-November 1, joins Portugal, Kenya, Finland and New Zealand on the list of rounds cancelled in the wake of the global coronavirus pandmemic.

With Rally Chile having also been called off before the COVID-19 crisis began, it leaves just five more rallies that could potentially still take place later this year, including two events that have already been postponed from their original dates.

Turkey, Germany and Japan are the only rallies that are still scheduled to be held on their original dates, while Argentina and Italy have not yet been rescheduled.

Read Also:

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but, in close consultation with our chief funding partner the Welsh Government, it is sadly one we are obliged to make in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic,” said Motorsport UK chairman David Richards.

“As the governing body of UK motorsport, our overriding responsibility and absolute priority is always the safety of all involved whether they be competitors, officials, spectators or the many thousands of volunteers who share our passion for this sport, and we thank them all for their ongoing support and enthusiasm in these difficult times.

"While significant progress is being made to combat the virus, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding mass gatherings, social distancing and travel restrictions, plus the possibility of a resurgence of viral transmission later in the year. 

“We have been closely monitoring the guidance issued by Government and it is becoming increasingly clear that it is impossible to make plans with any certainty for such major events in the autumn.

"We therefore have to accept, with an incredibly heavy heart, that cancelling this year’s event is the only responsible and prudent option. We will instead start focusing our attentions on creating an even bigger and better world-class showcase for 2021.”

Rally GB had been a fixture on the WRC calendar since the championship's inception in 1973. The last time the event wasn't run at all was in 1967.

British Championship cancelled entirely

The news of Rally GB's cancellation was swiftly followed by the announcement that the 2020 British Rally Championship will not take place at all this year.

Only one rally, the Cambrian Rally in February, has taken place so far this year, and three of the remaining five events on the calendar had already been called off. Rally GB was added as a reserve event to the calendar before its cancellation.

Related video

Next article
WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China

Previous article

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China

Next article

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
WRC

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test

54m
2
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

3
Formula 1

F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test
WRC

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test

Rally GB becomes latest 2020 WRC cancellation
WRC

Rally GB becomes latest 2020 WRC cancellation

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China
WRC

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China

Teams not giving up on 2020 WRC season yet
WRC

Teams not giving up on 2020 WRC season yet

WRC forced to axe Rally New Zealand as well
WRC

WRC forced to axe Rally New Zealand as well

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.