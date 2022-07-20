Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master Next / FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap
WRC News

Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says Kalle Rovanpera’s domination of the World Rally Championship won’t change his own approach to events.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach
Listen to this article

The championship runner-up for the past two seasons finished second behind Toyota teammate for the third time in the last four WRC rounds at Rally Estonia last Sunday.

Evans had led the runaway WRC points leader until heavy rain arrived in Friday’s final stage. The Welshman admitted he had no answer to Rovanpera’s pace on Saturday, before ultimately finishing 1m00.9s adrift of his stablemate, who sealed a fifth win from seven WRC rounds.

The result elevated Evans to third in the championship albeit 96 points behind Rovanpera with six events remaining.

Reflecting on Rovanpera’s form, the 33-year-old says his rival’s pace won’t affect the way he tackles upcoming rallies.

"You can never be fully happy when you finish second," said Evans.

"It’s not been an easy season up to this point of course, it’s good points again but like I mentioned, a tale of two halves. Happy to at least be on the podium again, disappointed not to be more competitive.

"More or less the [conditions were the] same for everyone, or let’s say, at least the conditions were changing for everyone.

"At the end of the day, we have to try and adapt, it was tricky out there in certain sections during the weekend.

"It was already a pretty long reach [in the championship] and it just got longer. Like I mentioned already, it doesn’t change our approach, we go to every rally to give our best and of course the team as well."

 

The WRC will head to Finland next month, the scene of arguably Evans’ most impressive victory of his career to date, when he became only the second Briton to win the WRC classic last year.

Evans says he’s already looking forward to the opportunity to tackle the iconic gravel roads that he tamed 12 months ago.

“Pretty keen, let’s wait and see how it goes,” he added when asked if he was keen to defeat Rovanpera on his rival’s home soil.

“It’s always a great event. You always can enjoy it so much and it’s always my favourite event, if not the favourite, on the calendar.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
Previous article

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
Next article

FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap

FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap Rally Estonia
WRC

FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Rally Estonia Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
WRC Estonia: Dominant Evans leads after Friday morning sweep Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Dominant Evans leads after Friday morning sweep

WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" in WRC Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap
WRC WRC

FIA sets out timeline for WRC future regulations roadmap

The FIA intends to set out its roadmap for the World Rally Championship’s future regulations by the end of the year once consultations with manufacturers have been concluded.

Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach
WRC WRC

Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says Kalle Rovanpera’s domination of the World Rally Championship won’t change his own approach to events.

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master

Estonia once again proved why it deserves a place on the World Rally Championship calendar as the small Baltic nation put on an impressive show in only its third appearance in the WRC. Motorsport.com reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from a wet Rally Estonia.

Hyundai to review fundamental issues with i20 N WRC car
WRC WRC

Hyundai to review fundamental issues with i20 N WRC car

Hyundai Motorsport will conduct a review of the basic elements of its i20 N as it bids to improve its World Rally Championship challenger.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.